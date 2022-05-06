WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of a rezoning application that would pave the way for a Dollar General store in northeastern Frederick County.
The proposal would rezone 1.444-acres from B3 (Industrial Transition) District to B2 (General Business) District. The property is located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and Jeff’s Way in the Stonewall Magisterial District.
Winchester-based R&J Land Development LLC is seeking the rezoning. If approved, the company plans to build a 12,480-square-foot Dollar General store on the site, which is currently undeveloped.
The site will have commercial access from Jeff’s Way. A traffic study included with the application shows that the proposed Dollar General does not negatively impact traffic operations at the intersection of Martinsburg Pike and Jeff’s Way.
No one spoke during a public hearing on the matter. The Board of Supervisors will vote on the application during its May 25 meeting.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman John Jewell and commission members Roger Thomas, Mollie Brannon, Robert Molden, Justin Kerns, Elizabeth Kozel, Betsy Brumback, Paige Manuel, William Orndoff, Charles Triplett and Kay Dawson.
