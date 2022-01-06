WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission voted 9-1 Wednesday night to recommend approving numerous revisions to the county code.
One revision would eliminate the requirement for a festival permit and remove the limitation of 100 persons at events at farm wineries, breweries and distilleries.
The intent of the revision is to align it with the last year's decision by the Board of Supervisors to remove Chapter 86 – Festival Permits — from the county code.
Another revision supported by the Planning Commission would amend the definition of “steep slopes” from 15% and 50% (included in Chapter 144–Subdivision of Land and Chapter 165–Zoning Ordinance,) to 35%
County Planner Tyler Klein said there needs to be a consistent standard applied when it comes to defining “steep slopes.” Currently, the Zoning Ordinance definition specifies land where the slope exceeds 50%, while the Subdivision of Land definition specifies land where the slope exceeds 15%.
The commission also recommended amending Chapter 165-Zoning Ordinance to prohibit the unscreened storage of inoperable trailers, including camping trailers or semitrailers. The Zoning Ordinance currently prohibits the unscreened outdoor storage of inoperable motor vehicles but does not include provisions for trailers. The amendment would make trailers subject to the same regulations as inoperable vehicles.
The county defines inoperable vehicles as any motor vehicle which is not in operating condition, or any vehicle which has been partially or totally disassembled by the removal of tires and wheels, the engine or other essential parts required for the operation of the vehicle or on which there are displayed neither valid license plates nor a valid inspection decal. The current Zoning Ordinance says inoperable vehicles are not permitted to be stored outside, except in the Rural Areas District, which allows them to be screened from public roads or surrounding properties.
Commission member Mollie Brannon was the only one who objected to recommending the ordinance amendments for approval. During the discussion on inoperable trailers, she objected that trailers not in use would still be required to have a license plate and inspection tags if they were visible on the property. Trailers obscured from view would not need tags.
“I just don’t understand why we’re telling someone you got to tag and inspect your vehicle if it’s never ever gonna be on the public streets,” Brannon said.
County planning staff explained there had been numerous complaints about people parking semitrailers, with the trailers often becoming overgrown by the landscape and creating an eyesore. By holding inoperable trailers to the same standards as inoperable motor vehicles, the county would have a way of removing such eyesores from view.
Commission members Elizabeth Kozel, Betsy Brumback, Kevin Kenney, Paige Manuel, Gary Oates, Roger Thomas, Charles Triplett, Kay Dawson and John Jewell voted in favor of the amendments.
Also at the meeting, Jewell was unanimously elected chairman of the commission for the current year. He succeeds Kevin Kenney, who has chosen to step down from the commission.
“It’s been a pleasure and it’s been a challenge at times,” Kenney said. “I’m turning it over to good hands. We still have a fantastic group of commissioners. We have a fantastic staff that does a wonderful job. It’s just that life and real work gets in the way, and I’ve got other things to concentrate on, but I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.”
Jewell thanked Kenney “for his outstanding service and dedication."
