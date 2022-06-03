WINCHESTER — Frederick County's interstate, primary and secondary road improvement plans were unanimously recommended to be updated Wednesday by the Planning Commission.
Many of the projects in the plans, which establish the county's top road priorities, lack adequate funding.
Unfunded upgrades to the Interstate 81 exit 317 interchange are the top interstate priority. The improvements would cost an estimated $35 million, according to the capital improvement plan. Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said the cost may be closer to $25 million.
Safety and capacity improvements to the I-18 exit 307 interchange near Stephens City are the second interstate priority, including relocating the exit farther south to reduce traffic congestion. The improvements would cost an estimated $253 million.
The third interstate priority is the funded $36.5 million replacement of the Millwood Pike bridge over I-81's exit 313 just east of Winchester. The seven-lane bridge, which an average of 32,000 vehicles travels daily, was built in 1964 and is deteriorating. The new nine-lane bridge will be just north of the current bridge and is designed to handle 30,000 more vehicles daily. Millwood Pike will be reconstructed to tie into the new bridge. Construction is expected to begin in 2024. This project was previously the plan's top priority but was demoted due to safety concerns at exits 317 and 307.
The county's top primary road projects are largely unchanged from last year. The most significant projects are related to the four-phase extension of the Va. 37 bypass, which will loop around Winchester once completed. Although the county has wanted to extend the bypass for years, costs exceeding $811 million have prevented the project from happening.
The secondary road projects include $2 million worth of improvements to Red Bud Road and a $4.7 million Renaissance Drive extension. Renaissance Drive will be extended west of Valley Pike, across the CSX railroad tracks, to Shady Elm Road. The extension will provide access from Valley Pike to Shady Elm Road and alleviate Apple Valley Road traffic.
Regarding Renaissance Drive, Bishop told the Planning Commission that "we are clawing our way toward actual bidding" and "we are making progress with CSX [Railroad]."
The Board of Supervisors will vote on the updated plans at a later date.
Also on Wednesday, the Planning Commission unanimously postponed voting on a conditional-use permit for a dog kennel at 409 Brill Road in Star Tannery until its June 15 meeting. Residents who wish to speak on the kennel can do so during a public hearing.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman John Jewell and commissioners Charles Triplett, Elizabeth Kozel, Paige Manuel, Justin Kerns, William Orndoff, Roger Thomas, Robert Molden, Kay Dawson, Charles Markert, Betsy Brumback and Mollie Brannon.
