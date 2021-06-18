WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night unanimously recommended approval of conditional-use permits for two tractor-trailer parking facilities.
The first CUP was applied for by Winchester Cold Storage, which wants to have a parking facility on Brooke Road (Route 1328), within the Fort Collier Industrial Park. The park is located in the Stonewall Magisterial District in the northeastern portion of the county. The CUP says no new entrance will be constructed from Brooke Road.
The second CUP is being sought by Winchester-based CClan LLC, which seeks permission for a tractor-trailer parking facility to be located on two parcels within the Carroll Industrial Park off Ebert Road.
Beth Lewin, CClan's registered agent, said the properties have been in her family since 1967 and have been used for heavy equipment construction parking. She acknowledged the property — which is zoned for General Industrial Use — had already been used for trailer parking but she was previously unaware a CUP was needed. She is seeking a permit to comply with county zoning ordinances.
The Planning Commission also unanimously recommended that county resident Corey Garrison be granted a CUP to build a boat repair shop in an existing building at 7341 Northwestern Pike in Gore. Proposed conditions limit operating hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Additionally, the CUP stipulates that no more than two employees be hired.
Garrison said most of the boats he works on come from Lake Holiday.
The commission also recommended that the supervisors rezone nearly five acres at the corner of U.S. 50 and Botanical Boulevard. The applicant, Winchester-based CRT Properties LLC, seeks to rezone 0.75 acres from the Rural Areas District to the General Business District and revise the proffers for an additional 4.09 acres zoned for general business.
As part of the proffers, CRT Properties will construct improvements on Botanical Boulevard. It will also provide traffic signalization at the intersection of Botanical Boulevard and the site entrance if the Virginia Department of Transportation requests it. If signalization is not requested, the applicant will instead pay $150,000 for future transportation improvements on U.S. 50.
CRT Properties has also proffered $5,000 to fire and rescue services and proffered to construct a 10-foot wide pedestrian trail parallel to U.S. 50. The company also agreed to limit its commercial building space to 36,000 square feet.
The three CUP applications and the rezoning application will go before the Board of Supervisors on July 14.
