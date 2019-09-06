WINCHESTER — In recent years, members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors have expressed frustration with conditional-use permits — permits that allow property owners to use their land in ways not allowed in a particular zoning designation.
They have said some people are applying for CUPs when a rezoning application would be more appropriate. They also think some property owners apply for a CUP as a way to avoid development proffers, which are offered in rezoning applications as a way to offset a development’s impact.
As a result, the board has directed the Planning Commission to evaluate the CUP application process to ensure that the listed conditional uses and the scale of the uses are appropriate for the zoning district in which they are identified.
Last year, the board decided not to revoke an existing CUP for Hogue Creek Country Market at 4780 Northwestern Pike, despite the business violating the conditions of its CUP. Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy said at the time that CUPs are not a good fit for properties where the owner invests millions of dollars, because if the CUP is violated, the board has the ability to revoke the permit — effectively shutting down a business.
At Wednesday night’s Planning Commission meeting, the panel discussed an ordinance amendment to the allowed conditional uses in the Rural Areas (RA) zoning district. One of the proposed changes is to cap the square footage of a country general store to 3,500 square feet and to exclude all fuel sales. If someone wants to open a country store bigger than 3,500 square feet and the property is not zoned for it, he or she will have to apply for a rezoning.
The proposed changes include additional regulations for specific uses and also eliminate, combine and refine certain conditional uses.
For instance, under the proposed changes, CUPs in Rural Areas would no longer allow for service stations, fruit packing plants, petting farms, television or radio stations, motels, ambulance services or nationally chartered fraternal lodges or social centers.
The proposed changes would also limit a home occupation business — an occupation or profession done in a dwelling unit — to serve no more than five customers per day. The proposed changes would result in the CUP expiring if the property is transferred to another owner or if the use is not established within 24 months of CUP approval.
The Planning Commission unanimously agreed to forward the proposed changes to the Board of Supervisors. The board will decide at its Sept. 25 meeting whether to hold a public hearing on the matter.
