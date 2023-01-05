A conditional-use permit (CUP) for a proposed retail nursery was recommended to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors for approval by the Planning Commission on Wednesday night.
Seven Bends Nursery, now operating without a physical storefront, is seeking a CUP to give the business retail space beside its greenhouses. The business specializes in native plants and currently sells flora online, offering curbside pickup.
With the CUP, Seven Bends seeks to construct a 2,600-square-foot retail office, 3,600 square feet for greenhouses and a parking area for approximately 20 vehicles on 13 undeveloped acres on Town Run Lane, southwest of the intersection with Peace and Plenty Lane (private) east of Stephens City. The property is zoned Rural/Agriculture.
"I want this to be a neighborhood garden store," said Seven Bends owner Iara Lacher.
Planners unanimously recommended the CUP's approval. The matter is slated to come before the Board of Supervisors Jan. 25.
Multiple patrons and employees of Seven Bends praised the business during a public hearing on the matter and said a retail location would benefit the community.
"There are native nurseries around, but they aren't very close to Winchester. So having this nursery would be one of our city's first native nurseries. And we've been getting a lot of interest all the way from Alexandria to here, so I think there is a big opportunity here," said Brady Boyer, who has volunteered with Seven Bends.
"Seven Bends Nursery is committed to providing lovingly curated, high quality native plants that support the ecologically functional landscapes," the business's website states.
