WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended approving a conditional use permit for a special event facility at 1454 Apple Pie Ridge Road.
Katherine Solenberger applied for the permit to host weddings and other similar types of private events. Her approximately 303.81-acre property includes a historic residence, a log cabin, and five farm buildings. She intends to use the restored bank barn for holding special events.
The conditions of the permit state that events shall start no earlier than noon, and all events and related activities shall conclude by 11 p.m. Amplified outdoor music shall conclude by 9 p.m. The permit also says special events may accommodate no more than 200 people.
County Planner Tyler Klein told the commission Solenberger does not intend to have onsite kitchen facilities, and all food will be brought from outside catering. He also said there is a designated parking area that could accommodate up to 100 vehicles.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 8.
Also at the meeting, the commission unanimously recommended approval of a CUP for an agricultural supply cooperative facility at 5844 Valley Pike, near Stephens City. Commission Member Gary Oates recused himself from the vote as he is the president of GreyWolf Inc, which prepared the application on behalf of Southern States Winchester Cooperative LLC.
An Agricultural Supply Cooperative is primarily engaged in the retail or wholesale distribution of livestock and animal feed, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, pesticides and other agricultural products or services.
The matter will also go before the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 8.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building was Chairman Kevin Kenney and commissioners Robert Molden, Kay Dawson, Christopher Mohn, Charles Triplett, Roger Thomas, Paige Manuel, John Jewell, Betsy Brumback, Elizabeth Kozel and Gary Oates.
