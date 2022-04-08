WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night unanimously recommended approval of a conditional-use permit for a special event facility at 1570 Gough Road (Route 618).
Applicant Eli Williams wants the permit to hold special events on a 10-acre rural property in the county’s Back Creek District. The property includes:
A single-family detached residence.
An open outdoor patio.
A 2,640-square-foot barn for weddings and other special events.
All food preparation would come from catering companies, and mobile portable restroom facilities would be used.
As a condition of the permit, special events could start no earlier than 8 a.m. and all events and related activities must conclude by midnight. At the commission’s request, conditions were added where no amplified music would be allowed outdoors, and portable toilets must be screened from view.
The permit says all event traffic mustuse Gough Road and that a special event may accommodate up to 200 persons.
Two neighboring property owners complained that the project was not consistent with the rural nature of the area and that the event center would bring unwanted noise, light pollution and traffic.
Commissioner Roger Thomas noted that the Virginia Department of Transportation said the CUP application would have little measurable impact on Gough Road and that the existing entrance on the road is adequate.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on April 27.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman John Jewell and commission members Roger Thomas, Charles Triplett, Kay Dawson, Mollie Brannon, Justin Kerns, Jason Aikens, Elizabeth Kozel, Betsy Brumback, Paige Manuel, Charles Markert, William Orndoff and Robert Molden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.