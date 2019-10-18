WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday postponed voting on a rezoning application that would allow Kensington, Conn.-based Berlin Steel to rezone 15.39333 acres in White Post for a metal fabrication business.
The property, owned by Dennis and Beverly Ridings, is located at 280 Ridings Lane, off Fairfax Pike (Va. 277). The property is adjacent to land already owned by Berlin Steel Real Estate inc. at 196 and 201 Ridings Lane.
The proffer statement says the land must be used for a metal fabrication business and that the owner will donate $1,000 to offset the impact of the business on fire and rescue services.
Commission members expressed concern about the impact of the rezoning. The Virginia Department of Transportation has stated that, in the future, there will need to be turn lanes from Ridings Lane onto Fairfax Pike, but the proffers for the rezoning application do not address that.
John Lewis, an engineer from Painter-Lewis, attended the meeting on behalf of the applicants. He said they should not have to proffer a turn lane if they don’t know for certain that it’s required.
Commission member Alan Morrison said if Berlin Steel does not address the need for a turn lane, it will eventually become a problem for Frederick County and the state.
“Why not address it now?” Morrison asked. “Why put it off on somebody else?”
“We just don’t want to build it if it’s not warranted,” Lewis said.
Also, the county’s Southern Frederick Land Use Plan calls for a new minor collector roadway to cut through the site, but the rezoning application does not address this planned roadway.
Commission member Gary Oates said the applicants need to find a solution to get the road to go through the property.
The commission unanimously decided to postpone voting on the rezoning for 60 days to give the property owners and Berlin Steel a chance to work with the county to see if they can find an alternate route for the proposed collector road.
