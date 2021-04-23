WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to recommend adding 27.26 acres in the Back Creek District to the South Frederick Agricultural and Forestal District, which would prevent the land from being developed.
The request to add the land to the district was made by Walter Nelson and Barbara Snapp Nelson. The parcel is located on West Oaks Lane, northwest of Cedar Creek Grade. If the Board of Supervisors approves the request, it would increase the district from 6,894.42 to 6,921.68 acres.
The supervisors will vote on the matter May 12.
County Planner Tyler Klein previously said that property owners who have land placed in the district receive tax benefits.
Also at the meeting, Klein showed the Planning Commission the master development plan for Senseny Village — a major development with 233 units being planned in the Red Bud District.
The plan calls for 107 single-family detached cluster units and 126 single-family attached townhome units on 73.79-acres, located south of Senseny Road (Route 657) at the terminus of Rossum Lane (Route 736). The property is generally west of Glenridge Drive (Route 865).
The plan includes buffers/screening, landscaping elements, recreation amenities, open space and pedestrian accommodations. Right-of-way dedication also is included for the planned future expansion of the Va. 37 bypass.
The property is owned by U.S. Home Corporation, which builds and sells single-family homes. The plan was sent to the county by Greenway Engineering for informational purposes only. The property was rezoned in 2006, with the approved proffer statement allowing up to 285 dwelling units.
The plan will be reviewed by the Board of Supervisors on May 12.
