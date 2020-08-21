WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night unanimously recommended approving conditional use permits for three large telecommunications towers.
The first approval was for an application submitted by Darin Hockman, co-founder of Virginia Air Networks. The CUP would allow him to construct an 80-foot telecommunications tower on a 1.22 acre property at Darkwood Trail in Shawneeland. The property currently has a 50-foot small cell lattice tower approved by Frederick County on March 6, 2020. Towers up to 50-feet are by-right.
The proposed CUP would allow Hockman to increase the current tower’s height 30 feet resulting in a 80-foot commercial telecommunication facility for internet wireless communications. The larger tower will allow Virginia Air Networks to provide better service to its customers.
The commission also unanimously recommended approval for a 100-foot telecommunications tower at 201 Darterjo Drive, Middletown. This application for a CUP was also submitted by Darin Hockman.
The commission also recommended approving a CUP for a 100-foot telecommunications tower at 348 Peeper Lane in Winchester. The CUP application was submitted by Richard and Susan Daugherty. This proposed new tower would replace an existing 90-foot tower that was constructed without an approved CUP and is therefore in violation of the Zoning Ordinance. The property is zoned for rural areas.
In their application for the permit, the Daughertys say that all of the homes adjacent to their property use the tower for internet service. They said the tower was built in 2009, long before they purchased the property in December 2016, and that they were not aware that the tower did not conform to the allowed use. They argue that removing the tower would create hardship on those who rely on it.
No county residents spoke against any of the three towers during public hearings. Each proposed telecommunications tower will be considered by the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 9.
Also at the meeting, the commission unanimously recommended approval for a special events facility at 1147 N. Piper Road in Star Tannery. The permit would allow property owner Samuel Smith Jr. to use an existing 2,400 square foot barn for events, four pavilions/gazebos and a gravel parking area for guests. Special events will be allowed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m and may accommodate up to 250 people.
One adjacent resident said she had concerns about noise and light pollution. She said that before granting a permanent conditional use permit there needs to be a trial period for the event center — with a temporary permit — to see how much of an impact the proposed event center would have on neighboring properties.
The commission, however, supported the application.
“I think this is a good use,” said Planning Commission member Roger Thomas. “... I really don’t see that there will be a lot of impact to the neighbors. This isn't an everyday occurrence.”
