WINCHESTER — Ongoing litigation over the contract for Frederick County's new public safety radio system led to the Board of Supervisors' unanimous Wednesday night decision to postpone hiring a project management consultant for the project.
On May 12, the supervisors by a 4-3 vote hired Texas-based EF Johnson to replace the aging and problematic system. The board had also planned that day to approve a contract with Mission Critical Partners LLC to help with project management services. However, Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber, Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy expressed concerns, claiming that Mission Critical Partners offered inconsistent and inaccurate information in the past.
After some discussion, the supervisors directed staff to seek other consulting firms to serve as the implementation and project management consultant.
The county invited three consulting firms — CTA Consulting, Federal Engineering and Tusa Consulting — to be interviewed. In preparation for the interview, the county provided each firm copies of the original request for proposals, an estimated timeline as well as a statement of needs and scope of the consultant's work. The county also provided the most up-to-date negotiated documents between EF Johnson and the county. After the county completed the interview process, the negotiating committee and supervisors Charles DeHaven Jr. and McCarthy recommended that Missouri-based Tusa Consulting be selected.
During a special Wednesday night meeting, the board contemplated authorizing County Administrator Kris Tierney to execute a contract with Tusa Consulting for a maximum of $416,130.
But Graber said he wanted to hold off on hiring a project manager due to uncertainty surrounding the county’s litigation with the Florida-based L3Harris Technologies Inc.
L3Harris Technologies is suing the Board of Supervisors, the county government and county Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler over the board’s decision to award EF Johnson the contract to replace the radio system. L3Harris wants the court to cancel EF Johnson's notice of intent for the contract and award it to L3Harris.
The suit states that, under the terms of the request for proposal issued in March 2020, the contract should be awarded to “the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.” The suit states the county's Communications Committee scored the proposals on a 100-point scale, but solicitation documents failed to inform L3Harris that a numerical scoring system would be used. L3Harris called the scoring system “unlawful” under the Virginia Public Procurement Act because the county did not reveal it in the solicitation or public documents. The company adds that even if a numerical scoring system was permissible, the county’s application of it was “arbitrary and capricious.”
In light of the litigation, Graber said the board should postpone hiring a project manager until having a better idea of how the litigation will unfold.
McCarthy initially said the lawsuit was irrelevant to the vote.
“In this case, we are looking for a really good consultant, one who will give us advice and guide the county through a process,” McCarthy said. “My experience with the committee was that Tusa is eminently qualified to do that, regardless of how the litigation ends up.”
Graber said while he appreciated McCarthy’s comments, he was concerned that the supervisors may have to start the entire selection process for a radio system vendor in July, or whenever the litigation is resolved.
“I feel like we’ve piecemealed this an awful lot to this point,” Graber said. “We’ve put the cart before the horse multiple times. I think it’s time we quit putting the cart before the horse.”
Tusa Consulting CEO Dean Hart said the cost will not change if the board postpones the vote for a couple of weeks. Other board members then felt more comfortable delaying the vote.
A July 7 court date has been set for L3Harris' suit, and the supervisors postponed a vote on hiring Tusa until July 14.
The supervisors also discussed the lawsuit in a closed session, but did not publicly reveal any of those discussions.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn, Shawn Graber, David Stegmaier, Doug McCarthy and Judith McCann-Slaughter.
