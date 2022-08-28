WINCHESTER — Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Enloe was recently honored with the prestigious Michael R. Doucette Distinguished Faculty Award.
The award from the Commonwealth's Attorneys' Services Council (CASC), which is a Virginia government agency based in Williamsburg, was established in 2017 to recognize people who have done exemplary work training and educating state prosecutors on topics ranging from new laws to courtroom etiquette.
"I have presented at the [CASC's] annual prosecutors' conference, which happens in the spring with an audience of hundreds of prosecutors statewide. I did that with Andrew Robbins, the deputy commonwealth's attorney for Frederick County," Enloe said on Friday. "The other capacity [in which she has worked with the CASC] is through the DUID program, which is Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. It is an eight-hour training whose intended audience is prosecutors and law enforcement officers. ... We are essentially educating them on the best practices for investigating and prosecuting DUI cases that involve drug use."
Enloe worked for the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for 11-and-a-half years before signing on as a Frederick County prosecutor eight years ago.
Her teaching skills were first recognized 18 years ago when she was asked to do a presentation on new state laws at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy (now the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy) in Middletown.
"Then they asked if I would come teach the basic academy class for new cadets," Enloe said. "That really just snowballed."
Enloe developed a reputation for being an accomplished lecturer, which led to her being asked to lead classes and seminars several times a year throughout Virginia.
"In the last three years, I've probably clocked 400 classroom hours in addition to the hours I have in court," she said.
Enloe's lectures also pay dividends for Frederick County. In exchange for her presentations, she is entitled to attend other training sessions for free that would otherwise cost hundreds of dollars each.
"I go back again and again as technology evolves, so I'm staying on the cutting edge," she said. "I've actually brought some of that knowledge back and utilized it in our cases."
The Michael R. Doucette Distinguished Faculty Award is named in honor of a former commonwealth's attorney in Lynchburg who now serves as a judge in Nelson County.
"His service to the commonwealth was exemplary as a lecturer, as a prosecutor," Enloe said. "He assisted down in Richmond in advocating for good criminal justice bills."
Enloe said she wouldn't have been in a position to receive the Distinguished Faculty Award — or, for that matter, the Warren Von Schuch Distinguished Prosecutor Award she was given last year by the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys — were it not for the support of her boss, Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney Ross Spicer.
"I consider it a privilege to have been selected to join his office eight years ago ... and to be able to stretch my legs professionally," she said. "I work with stellar people and I am immensely proud to serve this community."
