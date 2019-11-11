BERRYVILLE — More than 50 years after Ronald Lee Holtzman and Dallas Alan Driver were killed in Vietnam, the two Frederick County soldiers were honored on Saturday morning.
About 75 people gathered at the Conrad Hoover American Legion Post 21 at 1730 Berryville Pike near Winchester to unveil a new memorial dedicated to the two men, who are the only soldiers from Frederick County still listed as missing in action (MIA) from the Vietnam. The memorial features eight flagpoles dedicated to them.
Holtzman, an Army sergeant, was born in Winchester on Jan. 19, 1946. He was killed when the aircraft he was assigned to as a door gunner crashed on Aug. 24, 1967, during a combat support mission to halt enemy activity near the Cambodian border. His helicopter crashed into a river in the Kontum Province in South Vietnam. A year earlier he had married his high school sweetheart.
“I was an 18-year-old girl,” his widow, Helen Jones, said after the ceremony, adding that she held out hope for five years that he would be found. “It was a terrible time for me.”
Driver, a Stephens City resident, was a 21-year-old infantryman in the Army when he died in a helicopter crash on Oct. 9, 1969, in South Vietnam’s Long Khanh Province.
Army officials believe Holtzman’s chopper was caught in a severe downdraft that knocked it into a deep, swift-moving portion of the Dak Bla River. The cause of Driver’s helicopter crash remains unknown.
American Legion Post 21 Vice Commander Nelson Ritter said that considering Saturday’s cold, blustery weather, the ceremony’s turnout was great. Holtzman was Ritter’s cousin and Driver was his high school friend.
“We can’t show them enough gratitude,” Ritter said. “They gave the ultimate sacrifice. And hopefully we will find their remains, but it doesn’t look too good.”
Veterans Jim Bevans, Jerry Lunt and Danny Tingler raised the memorial’s United States, Virginia and American Legion Flags. Bill Germelman, Raymond Rytter, Loren Timmerman, Jack Cunningham and Andy Augh raised flags for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Airforce and Coast Guard. The illuminated memorial includes plaques for Holtzman and Driver embedded in a stone wall built with materials donated by Frederick Block.
After the raising of the flags, the ceremony ended with a benediction from Chaplain Mike Payne.
Annabelle Hamman, Driver’s widow, was in attendance.
“It’s been way overdue, but I’m proud that they did it,” Hamman said. “It was a beautiful ceremony. There will never be any closure until I have a body or something, but I know it will never happen. It may have been 50 years, but … I think about him more now in the last few years than I ever have. I still have every letter he had written. We were high school sweethearts.”
Hamman and Driver went to James Wood High School. Driver graduated in 1966, and she graduated in 1969. She said Driver was the only boy she dated during high school. The couple got married in May of 1969 and had only three weeks together as newlyweds before he left for Vietnam in the middle of June.
She described her late husband as “honest and humble” and well-liked.
“He was my first love and I guess he will always be my number one love,” Hamman said. “That’s for sure.”
Holtzman’s brother, Albert Orndorff, Assistant Superintendent for Administration for Frederick County Public Schools, described his brother as “a kind, gentle soul” who would often try to help others.
“I certainly appreciate Post 21 and the American Legion in not only recognizing my brother, but Driver also,” Orndorff said. “Families that go through having an MIA, it’s a tremendous emotional roller coaster. Somewhere, in a river in Vietnam, he is still there. So it’s never a full closure. And a family grieves their entire lives when you lose someone.”
