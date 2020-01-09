WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board has a fresh pair of leaders.
At Tuesday night’s work session, the board appointed 47-year-old Shawnee District representative Jay Foreman as its chairman and 68-year-old Gainesboro District representative Michael Lake as its vice chairman.
“He always puts the children and staff first when we make decisions,” said board member Frank Wright, who nominated Foreman for the position. “He’s a good communicator. He’s a good leader. He’s a good listener.”
Foreman, who has been a board member for four years, served as the board’s vice chairman last year, alongside Chairman John Lamanna. Lamanna, who served on the board from 2002-19 and spent the past three years as its chairman, did not seek re-election to the board in November. Instead, he ran for the chairman at-large seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, but lost to incumbent Charles DeHaven Jr.
Lake, a board member for eight years, was nominated for vice chairman by Foreman.
“I feel like the institutional knowledge that Mike has and is willing to share with folks, seasoned and new, is going to go a long way,” Foreman said.
Foreman owns 2nd Story Communications, a leadership consulting business. He also teaches leadership courses at Lord Fairfax Community College. His 16-year-old son attends Millbrook High School and his 18-year-old daughter is in college.
Lake is retired from the Central Intelligence Agency, where he worked for 32 years. At the end of the work session, he extended his willingness to assist the board’s three new members — Bradley Comstock, Brandon Monk and Brian Hester — elected in November.
“Don’t get discouraged if you don’t grab onto it right away,” Lake said. “I’ve been here eight years, and I’m still learning.”
Foreman added that he’s excited to have a board with a range of experience. “I am looking forward to this,” he said. “I think we’re poised to do great things this year for students, our teachers and our community as a whole.”
Attending Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board work session at James Wood Middle School were Superintendent David Sovine, board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and board members Bradley Comstock, Frank Wright, Brandon Monk, Shontyá Washington and Brian Hester.
