WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board is considering a scenario that would require at least $9,214,651 in cuts to its fiscal year 2021 budget, leaving out teacher pay raises, new teacher positions and most funds for facility maintenance.
Initially, the county’s Board of Supervisors considered a 5-cent real estate tax increase, but last week the supervisors said they no longer supported a tax hike, given the economic havoc the coronavirus pandemic has had on the local economy. The supervisors voted Wednesday night to not increase taxes.
Patty Camery, the school division’s finance director, shared one possible funding scenario if the supervisors provide only $2,678,000 in additional funding to the school division. This was presented during a School Board meeting livestreamed on Facebook on Tuesday night. By making the approximately $9.2 million in cuts, there would still be enough money to cover the $2.8 million needed to open the new Jordan Springs Elementary School in August.
Frederick County Superintendent David Sovine’s $233 million budget FY21 budget plan (up from $218.4 million this fiscal year) calls for a $189.8 million operating fund and an extra $15.4 million in local tax dollars ($10.9 million for the operating fund, $800,000 for debt service fund for school construction projects and $3.7 million for non-recurring capital needs). The total amount of local funding sought is $97.3 million.
Before the meeting, citizens could submit comments online to be read aloud by Steve Edwards, the division’s coordinator of policy and communications. Of the 16 comments submitted, four asked that the School Board prioritize opening Jordan Springs in the fall. All four residents live in the Stonewall District where the school is located.
“It is not a want, it’s an absolute need,” Alison Behan’s submitted comment said about opening Jordan Springs.
Attending Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board meeting at 1415 Amherst St. that was broadcast live on Facebook included Frederick County Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and members Brian Hester, Frank Wright, Shontyá Washington and Brandon Monk. Board member Brandon Comstock participated in the meeting over the phone.
I would be curious what cuts the Board of Supervisors will be making in other places. I'm reading lots about cuts that our schools are having to make, but I'm not really seeing cuts anywhere else in local government yet. Seems like we are kicking the underfunding of education can down the road since it does not provide the county with immediate revenue. Education is an investment, we won't see immediate returns. Education is one of the major expenditures of the locality, they should not be asked to make drastic cuts every year or we will keep falling behind and fail to meet the needs of our students.
