Name: Michael A. Lake
Running for: Frederick County School Board, Gainesboro District seat
Age: 68
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: I am retired, after a 32-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency. Currently, I am a member of the Frederick County School Board, the Gainesboro representative. I am also on the Board for Lord Fairfax Community College, appointed by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. In addition to my regular board duties, I am the LFCC board representative to the Lord Fairfax Education Foundation.
Education: Associate Degree with City Colleges of Chicago (overseas campus) and George Mason University data processing and computer science; Graduate of Control Data Institute for computer programming; James Wood High School graduate.
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 17 years
What makes you the best candidate?: I have eight years of experience on the school board and six years prior to that. I was a football coach at James Wood High School, which I feel shows my commitment to the young people of our community. I have experience with budgets and project management and I feel I have excellent people skills and can connect with folks who I might disagree with on issues. I’m an optimistic person that sees the positive in the future of our schools and the dedicated work ethic of our school employees. And I can dedicate the extensive amount of time it takes to attend all the activities associated with being a school board member. My LFCC board assignment gives me insight into the dual-enrollment program LFCC offers our students, and the LFCC Education Foundation assignment gives me insight into the scholarship programs that are available to our Frederick County students. The LFCC connection makes my Gainesboro School Board role a win-win for Frederick County Public Schools.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: Salary is $5,600 and the term is four years.
