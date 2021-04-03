WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board is now considering another pay scale for teachers for the upcoming fiscal year.
The pay scale originally proposed for teachers in the FY22 budget would cost the division an extra $5,958,752. That proposal is now known as Option B.
However, the board is now considering Option A, which will cost $5,545,297 or $413,455 less than Option B.
FCPS Assistant Director of Finance Kristen Anderson said Option A distributes funds more evenly among the different pay steps.
School Board members did not indicate which option they were leaning toward during Wednesday’s budget work session meeting.
Under both options, all teachers would have a starting salary of $46,000, a $3,500 pay bump from the current starting salary of $42,500.
Option A has 27 pay steps with a maximum salary of $81,880. Option B has 28 pay steps with a maximum salary of $79,750.
Under Option A, the maximum percentage pay increase for an employee would be 8.2% at pay step 1 with a boost of $3,500, while the maximum percentage increase in Option B would be 11.2% for step 2 with an extra $4,750.
The minimum percentage increase under Option A would be a 5% pay step increase at step 27 with a difference of $3,890. Meanwhile, the lowest employee percentage increase in Option B would be 2.3% at step 28 with a salary boost of just $1,760.
Under Option B, about a third of teachers would receive less than 5% of a pay increase, Anderson said.
Across the division, the salary initiative for FY22 looks to propose a 5% average increase for staff division-wide, where teachers will see a 6.4% average increase, bus drivers and aides will see a 12.3% average increase and instructional assistants will receive a 7.2% average increase.
The 5% salary initiative will cost the division an extra $8,232,377 for FY22 if the county’s advertised budget is adopted. That includes Option A, the less expensive choice being considered for teacher scales.
The division is also expecting to receive an additional $177,892 in state funding for FY22 as it has been approved by the General Assembly, but that is still subject to change.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on the county’s budget on April 14. The Frederick County School Board will then vote on the final version of its budget on April 20. In March, the School Board approved a $240.2 million budget proposal for fiscal 2022, which includes a $195 million operating fund.
The Frederick County School Budget Work Session was held in-person at the division’s administration building at 1415 Amherst St. Attending the meeting were FCPS Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington and members Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock and Michael Lake. Member Brandon Monk attended via telephone while member Frank Wright did not attend.
