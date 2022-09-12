WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board called a special meeting Friday evening to hear from the search firm recently contracted to help find its next school superintendent.
Wayne Harris and Kevin Castner of BWP and Associates, an educational leadership search firm that was chosen by the board on Wednesday, mapped out the search process and provided a timeline on when the community can expect to welcome a new superintendent.
"We are grateful you have chosen us to assist in your search for a superintendent," Harris said. "We will come and do the very best job we can."
Castner said it was important to present the search details to the School Board and community because BWP wants to ensure the best possible candidate is selected and, of equal importance, will want to keep the job.
"Some of them might be successful in other places," Castner said about the importance of vetting candidates, "but they won't necessarily be successful here."
Harris and Castner said BWP has already conducted more than 850 successful superintendent searches for school systems across the country including Roanoke, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Rochester, N.Y.
The search process the Frederick County School Board agreed to on Friday would begin with advertising the superintendent's position nationally for 30 days and accepting applications until Nov. 28. The board will determine the salary range for the job but will not include that information in the advertisement.
Castner said he anticipates getting resumes from 30 to 40 people. The School Board said on Friday it will not disclose the names of any applicants during the hiring process.
As the applications are coming in, BWP will interview School Board members individually, meet with representatives from various community groups, host an open forum for school employees and county residents, and post a survey on the Frederick County Public Schools website to get a better understanding of what the board and the public expect of the next superintendent.
In December, BWP will present the names of four to six recommended candidates to the board, each of whom will have already passed extensive background checks. The board will then decide who it wants to interview and meet with those individuals.
Following a second round of interviews later in the month, the board will select its preferred candidate, negotiate a salary and determine a start date.
If everything goes according to schedule, Harris and Castner said, the new superintendent will be introduced to the community by late December.
The selected person will be Frederick County's fourth school superintendent in six months. David Sovine, who held the position for 11 years, retired on June 30 and, the next day, became superintendent of Washington County Public Schools in Maryland. He was succeeded on July 1 by J. David Martin, who resigned less than three weeks later due to undisclosed personal reasons. On Aug. 8, former Frederick County School Board chairman John Lamanna was named interim superintendent until someone permanent is hired.
Harris summed up his firm's commitment to finding the ideal superintendent for Frederick County Public Schools by quoting advice given to him by his third-grade teacher: "Once a task is first begun, never leave it until it's done."
"We're on the right track," he said.
