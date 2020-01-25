WINCHESTER — Three years ago, Frederick County Public Schools created an equity task force, but what has happened since then?
Juliette Myers, the division’s director of middle and secondary instructional services, and Roy Echeverria, the division’s director of reporting and program evaluation, presented updates on equity initiatives in the schools to the Frederick County School Board on Tuesday night.
Before their presentation, Superintendent David Sovine shared the division’s equity vision.
“Frederick County Public Schools embraces a culturally diverse and inclusive school community by providing an equitable, respectful and supportive environment that insures success for all students, staff, parents and community members,” Sovine said.
Toward the end of the 2017-18 school year, the equity task force recommended a partnership with Deep Equity, a professional development program, to continue the school’s work in equity.
“When we use terms like all students, we mean all students,” Echeverria said.
An indicator of success for equity would be if characteristics, such as the family backgrounds of students, are not predictors for academic achievement, he explained.
A recent example is a Latina student who took classes in drawing, engineering and carpentry offered by the division. Because of her education, Echeverria said she was able to be fully employed and begin pursuing an associate degree in engineering, a professional field that is male-dominated.
When diversity is discussed, Echeverria said racial diversity is often what comes to mind. But it is much more than that, he said, providing 21 examples of what falls under diversity including “sexual orientation,” “language,” “politics,” “gender” and “learning styles.”
Within the division, Echeverria said 70% of students are white, 19.38% are Latino, about 5% are two or more races, 4% are black and about 2% are Asian.
Thirty-four percent of students in the division are from low socio-economic backgrounds, he added. And 15.7% of the student population has a disability, Echeverria said.
“When we talk about diversity, it’s broad...and we are committed to meeting their needs,” he said.
This year, Myers said the division is working on implementing culturally responsive teaching practices in the classroom. This practice, she said, is one that supports students achieving at a higher level. It includes encouraging students by meeting them where they are and celebrating their differences.
The division also began facilitating a Youth Equity Stewardship Program, which is a part of Deep Equity and has over 120 students from across the division participating. The program is defined as “an experiential, arts-based process focused on engaging youth and adults as advocates for building soulful, inspired and inclusive learning environments.”
At Sherando High School, students had the opportunity to speak with Julian Brown’s family. Brown was the first black student to graduate from Frederick County Public Schools in 1965, Myers said.
At Robert E. Aylor Middle School, the Ambassador Program is designed for male students to learn how to “conduct themselves out in society” and work with teachers who they trust and look up to, she added.
In 2017-18, there were 120 discipline referrals at Aylor. When the program was first implemented in 2018-19, the number of referrals went down to 58, Myers said.
“That trend continues. We do watch that and it’s amazing the difference that we are realizing at that school,” Myers said.
Following the presentation, School Board member Shontyá Washington said the equity work is important in making students feel welcome.
“Speaking from a personal standpoint, you can look on the board and see that one of these things is not like the other,” said Washington, who is the only black member and the only female member on the seven-person board.
Washington added that as a black woman working in an engineering field, she is sometimes either the only woman or black person in the room. It’s important, she said, that students are taught the value of being who they are and expressing themselves.
“I thank this board for always putting that forth, in our superintendent and staff, that make sure that every student that goes through Frederick County feels that they are important and that they are going to accomplish things,” she said.
Attending Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board work session at James Wood Middle School were Superintendent David Sovine, board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and board members Bradley Comstock, Frank Wright, Brandon Monk, Shontyá Washington and Brian Hester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.