In an effort to shore up staff retention, the Frederick County School Board on Tuesday lowered the annual student tuition rates staff members who live outside of the county pay for family members to attend the division's schools.
The panel voted to decrease the employee tuition rates to a flat $1,500 annual fee for each student in their family that is enrolled, and to waive that fee once an employee logs three consecutive years of service. That's reduced from the $1,782 employees currently pay, which is not waived after a certain number of years. The new rate will become effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Both full-time and part-time staff — teachers, administration, as well as classified employees — qualify for the reduced rate. The adjustment comes as the School Board continues to ponder staff benefits in order to tackle staff recruitment and retention challenges in a competitive education labor market.
"In terms of the three years of service, that's the time it takes a teacher to be tenured. If they've put in some time with us and they are dedicated and staying here in their career, I just feel like that's a nice benefit to offer them," said School Board Vice Chair Bradly Comstock (Opequon), who made the motion that the panel passed. "They can now get that added benefit in terms of bringing their children here."
He continued, "The only thing we are doing is changing the dollar amount on the fee and providing a benefit to teachers who have served us for three or more years."
Forty-seven employees pay the tuition rate currently for a total of 69 students, said Finance Director Patty Camery.
A concern shared by some board members is that, should the number of staff sending children to FCPS school increase, it could impact the division's capacity problems.
According to the latest enrollment data from Frederick County Public Schools, Sherando High School is operating at 122.75% capacity (301 students overcapacity), Millbrook High School at 112.53% (108 students overcapacity), and James Wood High School 111.61% (149 overcapacity).
"As we continue to look at expansion and growth, that is going to be a factor we are essentially going to be questioned about because those are students that we are going to be adding to our school system," said Superintendent George Hummer. "However, as you all have mentioned, it's going to be which battle do we want to fight? We are currently dealing with a teacher shortage. We are dealing with a classified staff shortage as well."
With the change, employees will still be responsible for transportation of family members who attend county schools, Comstock noted.
And, "the admission of non-resident students should not impact the individual student enrollment in such a manner as to require additional teachers and courses," he said, reading the division's current policy.
Comstock, Ellen White (Red Bud), at-large member Brian Hester, Miles Adkins (Shawnee), and Chair Brandon Monk (Back Creek) voted in favor of the motion. Michael Lake (Gainesboro) and Linda Martin (Stonewall) voted against it.
Earlier in the discussions, White motioned to waive the tuition fees entirely with the exception of a one-time $500 registration fee. That failed on a 4-3 vote, with Monk, Adkins, Comstock, and Martin in opposition.
White's proposal also called for a regulation that established criteria about where the children of the beneficiary would be placed in light of capacity issues and other circumstances.
"Many members of our staff who are taking care of our children throughout the year are also parents. I believe it's time for us to close the gap for FCPS employees who want to bring their students to the FCPS school system," White said.
