WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $240.2 million budget proposal for fiscal 2022, which includes a $195 million operating fund, but with an amendment that reallocates money for an equity and diversity coordinator and a Title IX coordinator to hire more teachers.
The unanimous vote supported the amendment, which was proposed by board member Frank Wright and seconded by Brandon Monk.
The $232,000 for the two positions — $125,000 for an equity and diversity coordinator and $107,000 for a Title IX coordinator — would pay for about three new teaching positions at about $74,000 per teacher, including benefits.
The proposed budget also includes $8.3 million to increase teacher and staff salaries an average of 6.34%, with teachers receiving an average 6.9% pay bump, and $2.18 million to fill more than 30 new positions
The overall budget seeks $117.2 million in local funds, an increase of $8.1 million.
Wright said he wasn’t against the two coordinator positions, but he believes the greatest need is in the classrooms.
Board member Bradley Comstock said “it’s a hard pill to swallow” when new, costly positions are proposed while there is an issue of high student-teacher ratios in classrooms throughout the division.
“We still have class sizes that are too large,” Comstock said. “We still have special ed caseloads that are too large, so I feel the need is there.”
School Board Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington and board member Brian Hester agreed that the coordinator positions are needed but that student-teacher ratios should be addressed first. Board member Michael Lake concurred.
In approving the amendment, none of the board members mentioned recent comments made by some members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors that have been critical of the division’s Equity Program and certain equity materials used to train staff.
Last week, Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber said he wouldn’t give “one more dime” to the school division until it removed Deep Equity professional development program. He has called the program Marxist and Communist.
Deep Equity is one of the resources used to train staff in the division’s Equity Program, which was launched more than two years ago. The Equity Program seeks to grow cultural and social empathy and ensure students have access to rigorous learning options.
Earlier this month when Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine presented his budget proposal to the supervisors, three of them — Bob Wells, David Stegmaier and Blaine Dunn — told him they did not think an equity and diversity coordinator position was needed. Graber was not present at that meeting.
The coordinator would have been tasked with “the development and implementation of proactive diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in support of the division’s Inspire 2025 Strategic Plan to create a teaching and learning environment where all have an opportunity to succeed.”
Attending Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board business meeting at the division’s administration building included Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington and board members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Michael Lake and Frank Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.