WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board unanimously approved new elementary school attendance zones on Tuesday night, which will take effect for the 2020-21 school year when the division’s 12th elementary school, Jordan Springs, opens in the Snowden Bridge neighborhood in Stephenson.
The adjustment, which impacts Redbud Run and Stonewall elementary schools, will move 445 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. No middle or high school attendance zones are affected.
The rezoning will move 178 students from Redbud Run and 232 students from Stonewall to Jordan Springs. Another 35 students from Stonewall will be moved to Redbud Run.
Ohio-based consulting firm Cropper GIS was hired by the school division to develop rezoning plans and facilitate community engagement during the process. It was assisted by a 22-member ad hoc committee that consisted of nine parents from Stonewall and Redbud Run, nine school staff members and four support staff that included Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine.
Redbud Run and Stonewall are both over capacity. Redbud Run is at 112% capacity and Stonewall is at 131%. When Jordan Springs opens, it will be at 82% capacity, Redbud Run at 91% and Stonewall at 85%.
The rezoning calls for 100% of students from Redbud Run and Jordan Springs to be in the James Wood Middle School attendance zone.
Currently, 30% of Stonewall students are in the Frederick County Middle School attendance zone and 70% in the James Wood Middle School zone. Starting next fall, 49% will be in the Frederick County Middle School zone and 51% in the James Wood Middle School zone.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously adopted the 2020-2021 school calendar. The first day of school for students is Aug. 17 and the last day is June 4.
The board also voted to name the creative commons space in Sherando High School’s library the “Gretchen S. Cooley Creative Commons.” Karen McCoy, Sherando’s assistant principal, said during a Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting that Cooley, who recently passed away, was a devoted member of the Sherando faculty from 2006-2019.
Several board members also took the time to say goodbye to three departing members — Chairman John Lamanna, Kali Klubertanz and Seth Thatcher, who all chose not to seek re-election in November. Michael Lake said Lamanna was a mentor to him and that the board will miss his institutional knowledge. Jay Foreman said the three outgoing members bring “so much to the table” and that the new board members have “big shoes to fill.”
New board members Brandon Monk, Bradley Comstock and Brian Hester will be sworn in Friday at the Frederick County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
