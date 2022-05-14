WINCHESTER — Several Frederick County School Board members toured the Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (NREP) building on Senseny Road Wednesday to learn more of what the school offers the community.
NREP serves K-12 students in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties with autism, emotional disabilities, hearing impairments, multiple disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Frederick County Public Schools is NREP's fiscal agent.
School Board member Bradley Comstock said his biggest takeaway from the tour was the "compassion" he saw at every level of the organization. He noted that teachers showed "love" in the way they assisted students.
"I think every adult that we encountered in some way showed compassion to students and [was] really trying to meet students where they are," he said.
During the tour, Program Administrator Ralph Reese showed the School Board members various classrooms, the library, speech room, cafeteria, music therapy room and playground. Reese said the school serves about 170 students ages 2-22.
Some supportive services NREP offers to eligible students include speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, vision services, hearing impaired services, parent programs, individual counseling and music therapy.
School Board Chairman Brandon Monk said he was impressed by the students he met.
"It's exciting to see the resilience of students," he said. "They have their mascot of the Phoenix — students coming from the ashes. This is an experience for students to find themselves."
School Board member Ellen White said the tour's highlight was the music room, where students were playing with instruments.
"What I was seeing was happiness and joy —that part was really incredible," White said.
NREP provides early childhood special education services and Child Find — a screening of young children suspected of having developmental delays or a disability impacting their educational performance.
"We take referrals for all of Frederick County and Winchester City preschoolers," said Child Find Coordinator Julie Lazenby. "So, we're in charge of finding all children with disabilities that may require special education services. We typically take between 200 to 220 referrals a year. Maybe a little more."
For 3-4-year-old children, NREP offers the Kaleidoscope Program in which participants with and without disabilities interact.
White appreciated the Kaleidoscope Program, saying "I think it really creates compassion and empathy and would give a student that's not struggling with any sort of developmental delays the ability to assist in the future."
She also appreciated the messaging of "safety, responsibility and respect" throughout the school system.
Assistant Program Administrator Tabitha Reeves, who will replace Reese as Program Administrator later this year once he retires, says she wants to add career and technical education opportunities at NREP to help prepare middle and high school students for the workforce once they graduate.
"We would have to work towards having the right staff to be able to teach some of the safety courses and things that come along with [a CTE program]," she said. "There's a certification process for that. And so we're beginning those conversations."
Monk expressed support for Reeves' idea, saying a CTE program "would be a good experience for students."
School Board member Michael Lake said the advancement of special education is "leaps and bounds" above what it was when he was in school.
"Everybody should come here, take the tour we just took. See the services this facility provides," Lake said.
Lake also said, "I don't think we can spend enough on a facility like this to give those citizens of Frederick County what they need."
School Board member Brian Hester said he had been a long-time advocate for NREP, noting that NREP once helped his brother.
"The teachers are providing this space for the educational experiences for these children to thrive," Hester said. "It's just really neat to see how far some of these kids have come. The future is theirs."
