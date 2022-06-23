WINCHESTER — A divided Frederick County School Board voted on Tuesday night to continue using a fourth- grade literacy textbook that some parents and board members say promotes racism.
"There is a growing number of parents who think this book is inappropriate," board member Miles Adkins said about HMH Into Reading Grade 4, Book 1.
At issue are two sections of the textbook with stories about people of non-white ethnicities, including Latinos. Adkins said those stories could teach children to be racist toward Hispanics.
According to information provided by the School Board, a Frederick County parent whose name was not released complained about the textbook's content and asked that it be withdrawn from the county's elementary schools. In accordance with school system policy, the book was reviewed by a committee comprised of four parents and three division staff members. The committee voted 6-1 to retain the book in its entirety.
The parent appealed that decision, so the textbook was reviewed by a second committee that included seven parents and six staff members. That panel, after meeting three times, voted 7-6 to keep using HMH Into Reading Grade 4, Book 1.
The committees' decisions were reviewed on May 19 by the School Board's Instruction Committee, which is comprised of board members Brian Hester, Ellen White and Adkins. Also attending the meeting were Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction James Angelo, Director of Elementary Instructional Services Jeri Swogger and Director of Policy and Communications Steve Edwards.
Angelo told the Instruction Committee he had been in touch with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the publisher of HMH Into Reading Grade 4, Book 1, and was told that no other school district in the country, including 33 in Virginia, had complained about the book's contents.
The Instruction Committee voted 2-1 to recommend retaining the book in its entirety, with the only objection coming from Adkins.
On Tuesday, the School Board had to vote on whether to accept the Instruction Committee's recommendation. Hester said the board should honor the decisions of the three committees that reviewed the textbook, but Adkins said board members should make up their own minds.
"We are the elected officials who represent our community," Adkins said. "I've got people reaching out to me saying, 'This is bad news.'"
Adkins said the two sections of the book in question border on critical race theory, an educational approach that challenges the way mainstream America thinks about racial bias and justice. He said the rest of the book is "awesome" and should continue being used, but it should be modified to remove the two stories.
White disagreed and said the book, which she described as "incredibly valuable," should be used in its entirety in Frederick County's elementary schools.
"This is the lived experience of people in our nation," she said. "It's very important that we tell these stories."
The board voted 4-3 to retain HMH Into Reading Grade 4, Book 1, in its entirety. Those voting in favor of the motion were Hester, White, Bradley Comstock and Michael Lake, and those who wanted to remove the two stories were Adkins, Brandon Monk and Linda Martin.
"I think learning and looking at other perspectives is not a harmful thing if it's presented in the right way, and if a parent makes that decision," Comstock said. "I don't think it's in the best interest of our division to start limiting materials, to remove materials. I don't think that's our place."
Angelo said parents who object to the content of the two sections in HMH Into Reading Grade 4, Book 1, can ask their child's school to exempt him or her from lessons based on those stories.
"I'll give you an example: Edgar Allan Poe. Typically there's a [Poe] story used in middle schools, and often when I was a middle school principal, we had probably one parent a year who said, 'I don't want my child reading that,'" Angelo said. "We just provided alternate material, and we would do the same [with HMH Into Reading Grade 4, Book 1]."
