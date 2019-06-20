WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board is seeking an additional $3.2 million to build the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School, after the Board of Supervisors in September denied a request for an extra $7.5 million for the project.
On Tuesday night, the School Board voted 6-1 in favor of sending a resolution to the supervisors asking for an additional $3.2 million to build the replacement school, in addition to the $45.5 million that has been appropriated. School officials originally sought $52 million for the project.
School Board member Kali Klubertanz said she voted against the resolution because she wants more time to review information.
The new school will be built on a 57-acre site at 471 White Oak Road near Stephens City, with it opening to students in the fall of 2021. It will replace the 50-year-old Aylor school on Aylor Road. Construction hasn’t begun.
The School Board is seeking the $3.2 million to pay for 12 additional classrooms. Without the additional rooms, the new Aylor will be 134,255 square feet, with a 728-student capacity. The extra rooms would make the school 147,355 square feet, with a capacity of 1,016 students.
Last year, the supervisors said they didn’t want the new school to exceed 140,000 square feet, and they wanted it to have a 900-student capacity with room for expansion.
Ben Motley, an architect and senior partner with RRMM Architects, which has been hired to design the school, said it’s a better value to do the classroom expansion now instead of later. The construction cost of the 728-student capacity school is currently $288.26 per square foot. On its own, the cost per square foot of the 12- room addition would be $205.18.
“This is a really good value to actually build those now,” Motley said during the School Board meeting.
Two or three years down the road, it could cost about 60% more to build the additional classrooms, Motley estimated.
School Board Chairman John Lamanna told The Star that school officials hope a decision about the extra funding can be reached by August, before construction begins.
A breakdown of the $3.2 million request is as follows:
$2,708,468 in construction fees
$140,000 in architecture and engineering costs
$136,700 in furnishings allowance
$114,792 in owner contingency
$97,600 in technology allowance
$1,355 in third party inspections
$1,085 in commissioning
Attending Tuesday night’s meeting at James Wood Middle School’s library were School Board members John Lamanna, Jay Foreman, Kali Klubertanz, Michael Lake, Seth Thatcher, Shontyá Washington and Frank E. Wright. Superintendent David Sovine also was there.
(4) comments
Sell the property, and construct the new school at the existing site over the ball fields, then demo the existing school. Money saved.
Have you sat in on building and ground committee meetings to come up with this conclusion? There were multiple studies to show that this was not the right choice.
The county has millions of dollars to keep building new schools but doesn't have $53,000/yr to pay for glass recycling. We need to take care of our planet first. Once all that glass and other recyclables are in the ground that's it, it's there forever
I concur with Voilet. This whole situation regarding more money for schools should be reconsidered in light of the inability to come up with 53k for recycling. This is crazy!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.