WINCHESTER — Ten graves recently discovered on land where the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School is being built might be moved.
Following a closed-session meeting on Tuesday night, the Frederick County School Board unanimously approved the authorization of a petition asking the Frederick County Circuit Court if the school division can move the graves.
School Board Vice Chairman Michael Lake told The Star a new location for the graves has not been finalized, should the petition receive court approval.
The graves, believed to be part of the Reed family cemetery, and eight tombstones dating from 1822 to 1834 were found at the 57-acre site at 471 White Oak Road near Stephens City. Their discovery, announced in December, came as a surprise to school officials, who held a groundbreaking ceremony at the property for the $48.5 million school in September. An evaluation of the property, conducted before it was purchased in January 2018 for $1.3 million, did not indicate a possibility of graves.
Last month, during a public hearing, several people urged the board to find a respectful way to honor the graves.
The 10 graves were discovered next to a pond on the property and would be affected by construction, a school official previously said. The eight tombstones were discovered in another location buried beneath the ground. The discovery is not expected to delay the school’s construction or its opening, which is slated for August 2021.
Attending Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board work session at James Wood Middle School were Superintendent David Sovine, board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and board members Bradley Comstock, Frank Wright, Brandon Monk, Shontyá Washington and Brian Hester.
