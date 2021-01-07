WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to keep Jay Foreman as its chairman in 2021, with Shontyá Washington selected as the new vice chair.
This will be Foreman's second year as chairman. He has been a member of the seven-person board for five years. This will be the first time Washington has served as vice chairwoman. She succeeds Michael Lake, who nominated her for vice chair. Washington has been a board member for three years.
"It's a privilege to serve on the Frederick County School Board, and it's a privilege to serve in this capacity and I appreciate all the leaders on this board," Foreman said.
Before Foreman's reappointment, Lake said he supported him continuing in the post.
"I think [Foreman] has led with integrity, a cool head under fire," Lake said. "I think he has been accessible, and I think he's done a tremendous job in that regard."
Lake said Washington deserves to be vice chair and has done an excellent job leading several board committees.
"I think for the next kind of step up, I think she would be an excellent vice chair," Lake said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.