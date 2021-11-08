WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board gathered at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Friday for a training session to discuss the school division’s budget priorities and strategic plan for the 2022-23 school year.
During the meeting, Patty Camery, the division’s executive director of finance, noted how some Board of Supervisors members have expressed a desire to start funding the school budget by category. This suggestion — supported by supervisors J. Douglas McCarthy and Shawn Graber earlier this year — would give the supervisors more oversight and control over how the division spends its money.
The idea to categorically fund the school budget would be to ensure that county tax dollars allocated to the division are used as intended. For example, money allocated for technology could only be spent on technology. School officials would need approval from the supervisors to transfer funds from one category to another. Additionally, the supervisors would need to approve any school budget transfers between different classifications.
Camery said this could hurt the flexibility of school operations if an emergency arose. She painted a scenario in which a school reports an equipment failure on Sept 1. Under the current system, the division would identify available funds and transfer those funds to replace or repair the needed equipment.
However, if categorical funding is implemented, the division would need to first approach the Frederick County Finance Committee to approve the transfer of money from one classification to another. It would then take another two weeks before the supervisors would vote to approve or deny the expenditure. Camery said the division would have to cut another budgeted facilities project to accomplish the equipment repair if the board rejected the transfer. Ultimately, she argued categorical funding would harm the schools.
“It hinders our day-to-day operations and what we need to do,” Camery said.
She also disputed accusations that the division is not transparent about its finances. She said the School Board receives financial statements monthly and that the supervisors, Finance Committee members and key county administrators receive division financial statements quarterly. These statements include revenue, expenditures, construction report and budget.
Two of the recurring themes during the meeting were making sure the division provides students useful skills that can help them land a job upon graduation and ensuring teachers feel supported, especially in wake of challenges induced by the pandemic.
One of the most significant budget priorities discussed was funding compensation packages to recruit and retain high-quality staff. Currently, a teacher shortage is an issue for the division.
Jennifer Rydholm, the division’s executive director of human resources, said that based on a survey of new hires, 66% chose to work at Frederick County Public Schools because of its location, 35% because of the pay and 27% for its reputation.
She added that in a survey of 104 teachers who left the division, 46 said salary was a factor for leaving. Many teachers left to go to nearby localities with higher pay, such as Loudoun County.
Camery noted how the division made progress in improving its teacher pay. For example, during the 2020-2021 school year, Frederick County Public Schools teachers had the second-lowest starting salary — $42,500 — when compared to the city of Winchester and Loudoun, Warren, Fauquier Shenandoah, Page and Clarke counties. But in the 2021-2022 school year, the division increased its starting salary to $46,000, making it the second-highest salary behind Loudoun’s $55,611 starting salary.
The School Board generally agreed that while Frederick County will never pay as much as Loudoun, it can at least be somewhat competitive. Several officials — including Superintendent David Sovine and School board members Brandon Monk and Brian Hester — said it’s essential to have a great workplace culture. That way, people may want to stay with Frederick County even if it pays slightly less than a nearby locality.
The board will continue discussing the budget later this fall.
Attending the meeting at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley were Chairman Jay Forman, Vice-Chair Shontya Washington and board members Brian Hester, Brandon Monk, Franklin Wright and Michael Lake.
