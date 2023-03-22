The Frederick County School Board on Tuesday night supported a budget proposal totaling $228,159,966 for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Along with state and federal money, the proposal seeks $104,677,110 from the county — about $9 million more in county tax dollars than the current fiscal year.
The spending plan calls for a 6.8% salary increase for teachers, accounting for $6,527,490 of the budget, and a 9.5% salary increase for classified staff, while all other employees would receive 5% raises — an attempt to retain staff members to reduce turnover.
Also prioritized in the proposal are instruction initiatives and supports that include addressing pandemic-related learning loss and mental health needs by adding three behavioral specialists, six behavioral technicians and four school counselors. In total, the budget proposes 21 new positions.
All members supported the proposal except for Chairman Brandon Monk (Back Creek).
He attempted to adjust the budget, in part, by swapping five positions listed for five different ones at roughly the same cost: "I would propose that we remove middle school athletic trainers, the additional behavioral specialist, and behavioral technicians our of the budget and replace it with a basic rec program for staff, a Career Technical Education liaison and a social worker," he said.
Monk's motion failed 4-3, with board members Miles Adkins (Shawnee), Linda Martin (Stonewall) and Monk supporting it.
Other board members said they think this budget proposal will move the school division forward.
"We've made some great jumps this year with this budget. If we were to get every dollar requested in this budget, it would make huge strides across the school district," School Board member Brian Hester (at-large) said.
Board member Ellen White (Red Bud) ultimately supported the budget but made a motion to raise the minimum hourly wage for classified staff, which includes bus drivers and instructional support, from $15 to $17 an hour.
Such a move would have increased the school division's budget request to the county by around $5 million, Superintendent George Hummer said. White's motion failed, though Adkins supported it.
"I'd like to get this done," Adkins said. "I'd rather the people downtown tell us no than this board tell our classified staff no," a reference to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors who meet in the County Administration Building in downtown Winchester.
Several board members noted the school division is experiencing trouble recruiting and retaining classified staff.
While the rest of the board more or less agreed with White and Adkins, those members indicated it was too much of a budget increase so late in the process.
"I think we need to work toward higher salaries for all our staff. I think what we are sending downtown right now is a big ask," School Board Vice Chair Bradley Comstock (Opequon) said. "So while I agree big-picture that that's something we should work toward, I think the budget that we have is a good first step."
He added: "Our needs are great. Our needs are greater than what we are requesting, and the sentiment I would like downtown to hear is that you would take the time to watch the meetings to understand the needs and trust that what we are asking for is just not a magic number out of the air. These are all real positions. And we could ask for more. There are a lot more that we actually need."
