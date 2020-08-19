WINCHESTER — Shannyn DeHaven, a math teacher at James Wood High School, was named Frederick County Public School’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, the division announced Tuesday.
"I love teaching math, but I love teaching students more than anything," she told The Star recently.
DeHaven, 42, of Winchester, began her teaching career at Sherando High School in 2000. She transitioned to James Wood in 2015.
On Monday, DeHaven was surprised by Frederick Superintendent David Sovine in front of school staff and administrators at James Wood. DeHaven had been told to go to the gymnasium for a socially distanced group photo. As DeHaven took a seat, she was surprised by Sovine with the news.
"Mrs. DeHaven is an outstanding role model for her students and other educators," Sovine said. "She possesses a passion for helping others, a love of learning, and a desire to build meaningful relationships with students so that she can better understand each of them and help them reach their full potential."
Each year a school in the division nominates a teacher to be considered for the annual Teacher of the Year award. The recipient of the award earns a plaque, a gold signet ring featuring the division's logo, a $3,000 spending account to be used for instructional materials, supplies or travel and a $250 gift card.
The division typically announces its Teacher of the Year during the annual convocation for teachers and staff before classes start, but the event was canceled this year.
Hearing the news filled DeHaven with a lot of different emotions, she said.
"So many people deserve this," DeHaven said. "It's awesome to be recognized, but at the same time I'm just one of many who really deserve it."
DeHaven credits her faith for her teaching success. "Instead of striving for myself, striving to be the best, I started focusing on everything I do is to the good Lord of God," said DeHaven, who has a bachelor's degree from Shenandoah University in mathematics and a master's degree in education leadership from George Mason University.
Every morning on her drive to school, DeHaven said she reminds herself of this and prays.
"I work with kids that really, really struggle. They struggle with school, they struggle with life outside of school and I can't do that on my own. I need help working with them," she said. "I fully believe that's a huge reason as to why the kids are successful and why I was able to connect with them."
One of the more memorable moments DeHaven has had with students was at Sherando years ago when a student told DeHaven she was dropping out.
DeHaven asked the student what her plan was. The student responded that she wanted to get her GED and then go to college. DeHaven made the student promise she would tell DeHaven when she earned her degree.
Five or so years passed and the student returned to tell DeHaven she had earned her bachelor's degree from a university in upstate New York.
"It's the personal things. It's the times where they just need you there," DeHaven said. "So that's why I do what I do."
DeHaven plans to return to the classroom this fall to work with students participating in the hybrid model in which they attend class in-person two days a week with supplemental online learning on the other days.
She's excited to return to school even amid a pandemic just so she can see her students again.
"I'm glad to be back," she said.
