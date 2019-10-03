Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine holds up traffic for a mother walking her daughter to Greenwood Mill Elementary School on Wednesday. Sovine was celebrating International Walk to School Day by being the crossing guard at Lynnnehaven Drive and Woodrow Road. Greenwood Mill is the only school in Frederick County with a designated walk zone. When Jordan Springs Elementary opens next year, it will be the second school in the county with a designated walk zone.
