WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input on an aquatics master plan.
The plan will provide a vision for the county’s recreational aquatic needs. It will include cost estimates and a proposed construction timeline.
Input can be provided at www.fcva.us/aquatics_survey. The feedback will be used to determine what aquatics features county residents want. Input will be accepted until Dec. 9.
“Parks and Recreation is very interested in receiving input and ideas at this important early phase in the master plan development process,” Jon Turkel, parks department assistant director, said in a news release. “Public input gives us the needed perspective to ensure we are meeting expectations for what aquatics will look like in the future and the steps to get there.”
One likely component of the plan will be an indoor aquatics facility, which has been on the county’s Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) since 1993. The CIP calls for an $11.8 million, 35,000-square-foot facility. In surveys, an indoor aquatics facility is consistently identified by residents as a community need.
“An indoor pool in Frederick County is not a new concept, it was listed on the county’s first Capital Improvement Plan in 1993,” Turkel said in the release. “Our task now is to refine the concept and prepare a plan that works; public input is key to getting there.”
Another previously identified need is renovating the county’s two existing outdoor pools at Sherando Park and Clearbrook Park. The pools were built in the late 1980s and are close to needing significant maintenance.
For more information, contact Turkel at 540-722-8300 or jturkel@fcva.us or Stacy Herbaugh, superintendent of park operations, at 540-722-8304 or sherbaug@fcva.us.
