WINCHESTER — To help offset appropriated funding by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors for nine school resource officers, the county's Sheriff's Office has secured grants to help pay for two of the nine newly added positions.
The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services awarded the Sheriff's Office two grants totaling $85,428, said Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. Frederick County was one of 53 localities in Virginia to receive a grant from the state. The state awarded 87 grants totaling $3.47 million.
As a part of the grant, the county will have to match some of the funds paying $54,572 between both positions.
The cost to create one new school resource officer position in Frederick County is $119,930. That cost includes the purchase of a car, police supplies, uniform and the officer's pay with benefits.
The appropriation of county funds and the grant will permit Frederick County Public Schools to have a school resource officer in every one of its elementary, middle and high schools by the fall. Currently, there are school resource officers at each of the four high schools and in selected middle schools in Frederick County.
Millholland said the grant "means a lot" and besides saving money for taxpayers, it shows the state's commitment to protecting students at schools.
