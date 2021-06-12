WINCHESTER — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Warren Gosnell is running as an independent for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 2 election.
He made the announcement Friday evening at the Frederick County Public Safety Building to a crowd of about 20 supporters. Gosnell filed his candidacy with the Frederick County Office of Elections last week.
If elected, Gosnell said his top three areas of focus will be public safety, public education and public service. He said he will be a strong advocate for law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders.
"I've heard others speak about backing the blue and having close family ties to first responders," Gosnell said. "I actually consider some of my coworkers and colleagues to be like family. Some of us enjoy meals, outings and even vacations together. In this instance I don't just back the blue, I am a part of the blue."
Gosnell, 58, has lived in the county for 30 years and the Shawnee District for 21 years. He grew up in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and graduated from Musselman High School in 1981. After graduating, he moved to Houston, Texas, where he spent five years working in the offshore oil industry before moving back to the area in 1988.
He became a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office in 1998 and moved into the traffic division in 2003, becoming deputy in charge of traffic in 2012 and the division's lieutenant in 2013.
“I believe my traffic background can play a part in the current issues the citizens are having in the county,” Gosnell said. “We have the Snowden Bridge Boulevard project, which has yet to be completed because of the proffers put in place years ago. We have the One Logistics Park project with the rezoning coming up that now has the folks in RavenWing and Oakdale [Crossing] concerned. Back Mountain Road has always been an issue in the Back Creek District. Traffic congestion and traffic safety continue to be one of the top three concerns and complaints that we receive at the Sheriff’s Office. And I believe it’s also one of the main concerns that the board deals with. So I bring a different perspective to that.”
Also vying for the Shawnee District seat are Democratic candidate Richard Kennedy and Republican candidate Josh Ludwig. The seat is currently being held by David Stegmaier, who lost the Republican nomination to Ludwig last month. Stegmaier is now running for the Shawnee District see on the Frederick County School Board.
Gosnell said he considered running before but ultimately decided to throw his hat in the ring this year because he wants to ensure “even distribution on the board.” He believes Ludwig will vote similarly to Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber, Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy and Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn. He said he disagreed with their attempts to have the school budget funded by category. Categorical funding would give the supervisors more oversight over how the school division spends its money and ensure that county tax dollars allocated to the school division are used as intended. For example, money allocated for food services could only be spent on food services. School officials would need approval from the supervisors to transfer funds from one category to another.
Gosnell also objected to Graber suggesting the supervisors only fund the bare minimum of the school budget required by the state unless the school provides a detailed line-item budget and gets rid of its equity program. If the supervisors only funded the bare minimum, the school division would lose about $50 million from the county. According to a previous statement from School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, this would result in hundreds of school staff losing their jobs.
“I believe we have the School Board in place to make decisions about how the school system is run, how to take the money that’s budgeted to the schools and divvy it up between the different agencies and departments within the school,” Gosnell said. “I don’t know why it would be a Board of Supervisors' prerogative to threaten to pull funding if they are not getting what they feel is necessary. It’s my belief that as a member of the Board of Supervisors, you are a guiding force.”
Gosnell believes the supervisors should be a good steward of the taxpayers' money, that they should not spend frivolously and burden families with tax increases. But he added that he believes it's up to the School Board to decide what is best for the school budget, and he noted that the voters elect School Board members to handle that task.
He said pulling school funding to a bare minimum “would have a negative impact on our students, on our parents and on our county teachers and public school employees” and noted that the state mandates many school budget items.
If elected, Gosnell said he would continue to work for the Sheriff’s Office. However, while he plans to vote on the county budget, he intends to abstain from voting on funding matters specifically relating to the Sheriff’s Office to avoid a conflict of interest.
“Now I will bring discussion to the table, first-hand knowledge of why we may need additional items in the budget, why I feel merit raises or cost of living increases are merited for Sheriff’s Office employees, but when it comes to the actual voting on those monetary matters, I won’t participate,” Gosnell said.
He said he is running as an independent because he wants to be seen as a neutral party.
“I don’t want people thinking that I’m either all of the way on one side or all of the way to the other,” Gosnell said. “When you go all the way right, you hit a wall. If you co all the way left, you’ll hit a wall. If you stay somewhere in the middle, you have some room on either side. Compromise isn’t a four-letter word to me. And with some party politics, it seems like there is no compromise. I also want to be faithful to the voters of the Shawnee District and to the citizens of Frederick County as a whole. I don’t want there to be any thought that I owe allegiance to one side or the other, because that’s not the case.”
Gosnell lives in the county with his wife Jessica. He has two adult children.
