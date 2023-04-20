On a 4-3 vote, a budget for the upcoming fiscal year was narrowly passed by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night.
Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall), Robert Wells (Opequon) and Blaine Dunn (Red Bud) voted to approve the $239,544,613 budget — a $7 million increase from the current fiscal year. Dissenting votes came from supervisors Shawn Graber (Back Creek), Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) and newly elected member Heather Lockridge (Gainesboro).
The 2024 fiscal year begins July 1.
Included in the budget is a revenue-neutral real estate tax rate of 51 cents per $100 of assessed value, which means tax bills will remain the same despite a roughly 20% increase in reassessed home values. The current rate is 61 cents.
The budget also fully funds Frederick County Public Schools’ $104,677,110 request for operating expenses — a $9 million increase from the current fiscal year.
Additionally, the budget includes funding for 17 of 30 new positions requested by county departments.
Prior to the vote, several adjustments were made to the spending plan. One included giving a 5% pay raise to all county employees, which is less than the 6.5% bump previously discussed.
Other last-minute adjustments included opting to not approve any expenditures for outside agencies such as nonprofits until the supervisors have an opportunity to review the proposed funding and make recommendations.
The supervisors also included funding for a $400,000 ambulance for the new Station 22 to be located in southern Frederick County.
Discussed at length during was the fact that the budget pulls $6,702,220 from the capital projects fund to pay for operating expenses. This will result in the capital fund being reduced to $20,194,778 after FY24, according to County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer. The fund currently has roughly $36 million.
Graber, Ludwig and Lockridge sought to table the budget's adoption, arguing that pulling more than $6.7 million out of the capital fund is imprudent. A motion to table the vote by Lockridge failed on a 4-3 vote.
Lockridge was recently sworn in after winning an April 11 special election, and Ludwig said delaying the vote for a week would provide extra time for her to familiarize herself with the budget.
Graber attempted to make at least four amendments to the budget, saying each would save money. Each of his attempts failed on a 4-3 vote.
"There is a significant drain on the capital fund by what is being proposed tonight," Graber said. "I have been trying to limit the bleed of that."
Throughout the meeting, Graber and Ludwig warned constituents that tax bills will rise in the next few years as a result of the capital fund being reduced.
"To each of you who are residents of Frederick County, I would just like you to know that there are four supervisors up here who have voted consecutively to abandon the opportunity to save some of the funds in our capital fund," Graber said.
He added: "You will see a significant tax increase of likely 10 to 12 percent to maintain those items that are being voted on this evening. I have been a long advocate for spending that we could sustain. The budget this evening does not do that."
Ludwig agreed, saying, "We're giving every dollar as requested but we are doing it out of the capital fund. I just don't see how that is going to be sustainable. I don't think we want to be on course to be in a crunch within two years."
Dunn contended that the budget is solid.
"I'm sure in this county budget we can save a total of $2,000, $4,000, but as a percentage of the total budget, that's small. I would say this current county budget is a pretty good, solid baseline budget," Dunn said. "From my perspective, the county has done a good job of trying to save money.
"The areas we have had to increase have been in fire and rescue, EMS, and the sheriff because of the rise in population, but the core outside of that has actually gone down, which means we have become more efficient, and that's a good thing."
In response to McCann-Slaughter's motion to reduce the proposed raise for county employees, one of Graber's failed amendments was to reduce the county's contribution to Frederick County Public Schools by $2 million.
"I would like to see all employees be treated equally. I would like to see the figure (for school employee raises) be equal to those folks that are deputies, that are firemen, across the board. I think it is improper to pit one employee against another," Graber said.
FCPS teachers are slated to get a 6.8% pay raise.
"I'm inclined not to support this, and the reason I'm inclined not to support it is you don't have good numbers here today. If we had had the opportunity to look at these numbers previously, that would be helpful. I don't think we have the ability and the authority to tell the schools how to spend the money," Dunn said.
Other attempted amendments by Graber included paying for what is known as an engine-tanker combo rather than a new ambulance and making all of the 17 new positions "overhire" rather than permanent, full-time positions.
"The reason I make this motion is many of the departments listed here are not fully staffed, nor have they been over the last several years. They don't know what the full staffing would give them," Graber said.
Among the new positions funded are eight for fire and rescue, four for the Sheriff's Office and two for social services. The budget also will fund a series of capital fund adjustments for FY24 for a new fire station (Station 22) and related equipment and an additional ambulance for $12,160,000. In addition to that, the budget assigns $5,345,222 for ordinary capital expenses, including some replacement buses, for Frederick County Public Schools.
