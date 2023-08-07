Josh Ludwig, the Shawnee District's representative on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, says he wants to bring conservative leadership to the panel as its chairman.
Earlier this year, he announced his bid for the chairmanship, an at-large seat open to all county voters. He is running as the Republican nominee.
"I'm Republican and conservative, so that's what I want to see — people's rights, fewer ordinances, low taxes, which means we will have to control spending if we aren't going to raise a ton of money," Ludwig said. "I think the job of the Board of Supervisors is to always try to keep in mind you're representing the taxpayer."
Ludwig said he always planned to retire after his current four-year term as Shawnee's supervisor expires in December 2025. But he thought he needed to run for chairman due to some of the expected turnover this election cycle. Four seats will be up for grabs on both the Board of Supervisors and the Frederick County School Board in the Nov. 7 general election.
"What changed is that Supervisor (Douglas) McCarthy, who I expected to run for at-large this year, he moved out of the county. So there goes probably the senior conservative that I thought I was like-minded with. And (Supervisor) Shawn Graber is retiring. Now everything is changing. Chairman (Charles) DeHaven is retiring as well," Ludwig said of his decision to run for chairman.
Ludwig said McCarthy approached him and said he didn't think there was any "solidly conservative" candidate who could seek the chairmanship with the same name recognition as Ludwig.
"I thought, if I don't run, then I don't know where we are going to be. I don't know if anyone will run for chairman that I think wants low-taxes, low-spending, who has the same vision," he said.
Ludwig's opponent, Gary Oates, is a member of the Frederick First independent political movement. Regarding the slate of Fredrick First candidates in the upcoming election, Ludwig said, "From everything I hear, I don't think we know where they're coming from. I mean, one sign I see is they seem to work with Democrats getting them to cross over during the Republican state primary election. They were very active in that for a particular candidate."
"There is not a single — and everyone should take note of this — local candidate running put forward by the Democrat party ... for supervisor or for these county offices," he said.
For Ludwig, his role is to represent the best interests of the taxpayer.
Ludwig said that he has been known to "ask questions" about budgets sent forward to the Board of Supervisors by county departments, noting that he wants to ensure the spending of taxpayer dollars is accounted for.
"I think everything should be transparent and documented so that I can answer to the taxpayer," he said.
If elected chairman, he would push to increase transparency in the county's budgets and decision-making process.
"I ask a lot of questions of the budgets that come up. Sometimes I get attacked. People say I don't like this or that department, but it's not true at all," Ludwig said. "I honestly see my job as saying, 'Is the dollar best left in the taxpayer's pocket or spent on this?' Sometimes we do want it, and we are a growing community."
Ludwig added he would attempt to have the panel's work sessions streamed for public viewing to encourage transparency. He also wants to ensure there are no conflicts of interest — or the appearance of such — on the county's boards.
"I would like to reach a point — and I guess it's hard, it's an impossible standard — where nobody thinks that there is any corruption in our county at all, where there is no appearance of conflict of interest, so don't have the old businessmen running the Board of Supervisors," Ludwig said.
He continued: " ... I hear a lot of sentiment out there — people come to me with it all the time — saying that they doubt everything the county does on the up and up."
Ludwig also noted that the county could benefit from long-term planning, which could help reduce some of the tension between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board. He mentioned that obtaining better data could help the two panels make more informed spending decisions.
"I hope we continue to get to a better relationship," Ludwig said. "I'd like to sync up some of our boards so at the working level the county boards can match up with the school boards where we match and work at the working level so people don't feel blindsided by a request or the schools get frustrated and think that that we are picking on them."
He also spoke about the importance of leveraging local funds so the county can score better on its SmartScale applications — the commonwealth's data-driven method in which the state determines what road projects to help fund. Transportation is considered a front-of-mind issue in a region.
Regarding growth, Ludwig said it should be done wisely with the taxpayer in mind so increased taxes and regulations do not drive out longtime residents.
"We're not trying to change this community so fast in my opinion to drive them out — to suddenly have high taxes and a whole lot of ordinances that tell them they can't do the business that they've always been doing without now filing for more licenses and paying new fees," Ludwig said. "Again: small government, modest taxes, and very careful spending."
Having grown up in Kansas City, Missouri, Ludwig's father was a police officer and his grandfather was a Lutheran conservative pastor. He attended the University of Missouri-Rolla, earning a degree in engineering. Professionally, he is an aerospace engineer and spent most of his career working on ballistic missile programs based in the Washington, D.C., area. He moved to Frederick County about 10 years ago.
Should Ludwig be elected chairman, a special election would be necessary to fill his current term as the Shawnee District's representative that expires in December 2025.
