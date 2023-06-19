A member of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors recently indicated he would like to see the panel convene in a closed session next month to discuss the possibility of the county funding private schools.
Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) said during Wednesday’s board meeting that members received an email from the county attorney in connection to “allowing this board to fund private schools, to assist in tuition [for] all of [the] students in our locality that would desire a private school over a public school education.”
In February of 2022, supervisors voted 6-1 to direct County Attorney Roderick Williams to develop an action plan to fund alternatives to public education such as homeschooling and private schools, according to previous reports in The Winchester Star.
“Just yesterday, this board received some comments from our county attorney regarding some questions we’d asked about a year ago regarding funding private schools,” Graber said.
He added, “I believe we should, as was proposed in the county attorney’s email, have a closed session prior to the next meeting to discuss what was gleaned from the Attorney General’s office and to have a general discussion.”
Graber was the lone supervisor to comment on the matter during supervisor comments Wednesday.
The Winchester Star was not immediately able to verify whether a closed session had been scheduled on July 12, when the supervisors are scheduled to next meet.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who campaigned heavily on parental rights ahead of the 2021 gubernatorial election, has pushed legislation that would expand school choice by allocating a portion of per-pupil state funding to a savings account for parents to spend on private school tuition or other approved education expenses, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported in January.
Some members of the Board of Supervisors, including Graber, have been critical of Frederick County Public Schools in the past, particularly over what they maintain is a lack of budget transparency, mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic and equity initiatives.
Last year, supervisors Josh Ludwig (Shawnee), Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall), Blaine Dunn (Red Bud), Bob Wells (Opequon), Graber, and former Gainesboro representative J. Douglas McCarthy voted in favor of having Williams develop a legal outline and action plan for the board to fund educational alternatives to Frederick County Public Schools, as allowed by Virginia law, The Star previously reported.
Chairman Charles DeHaven cast the lone dissenting vote.
