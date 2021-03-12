WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 Wednesday night to keep the county’s real estate tax rate at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value — a move that will result in most property owners paying higher taxes due to a recent real estate reassessment.
Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Bob Wells, Judith McCann-Slaughter, J. Douglas McCarthy and David Stegmaier voted in favor of the 61-cent tax rate, while Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber opposed it.
Although the county's tax rate isn't changing, residents will likely see higher property tax bills because the 2021 reassessment resulted in an average 8.5% increase in real estate values. As a result, the 61-rate was advertised as a “real property tax increase.” Keeping the rate at 61 cents will generate an additional $5.5 million in revenue for the county.
Dunn and Graber, who expressed concerns about the impact of bigger tax bills, wanted the tax rate reduced to 56.7 cents per $100 of assessed value so that it would be "revenue neutral."
But McCarthy said, "To stay revenue neutral means that we are assuming that the cost of business is also neutral and we know it’s not. The cost of business continues to increase year after year. Inflation continues to take hold. We can see that when we go to the grocery store, we can see that when we pay our bills. It’s the same way for the county. So for those reasons and those reasons only, I support this increase because we do have things that need to be taken care of in the county.”
The supervisors who supported the 61-cent tax rate and utilizing the additional revenue believe the county government needs to be able to keep up with the demands of a growing locality, citing public safety and school needs.
Dunn countered that "if we continue to have the growth in the community that we do, we need another source of revenue. … The people who are moving into this county are causing a higher cost to be borne. We need to figure out a way to address that growth without having [the cost of] the growth go onto the existing people who have been here all of their lives."
Graber agreed. He said the county's tax increases over the years are “slowly starving our long-time taxpayers, our folks who have grown up here and lived here their entire lives, to death. Especially those folks on fixed income. I cannot support a tax increase in any format.”
Stegmaier said he supported the 61-cent rate but had "a strong reservation regarding one item that could be funded, which is the equity and diversity coordinator position" being sought by the county school division at a cost of $125,000 annually. Stegmaier said he doesn't believe the position is needed. He cited the 92% graduation rate for the division's Black students, which he said is roughly the same percentage for all students combined.
Now that the tax rate has been adopted, the supervisors must approve a budget for fiscal 2022. A public hearing on the budget proposal is slated for 7 p.m. March 24 at the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
County departments have made $206.55 million in budget requests for the upcoming general operating fund. Although the budget hasn't been advertised, most supervisors favor a budget scenario with a $203.28 million operating fund. The current operating fund is $197.32 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.