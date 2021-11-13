WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors has adopted its legislative priorities to send to the General Assembly for the 2022 legislative session.
The top priority is maintaining and expanding the authority of local governments to plan and regulate land use. The board also wants localities to be granted additional tools to meet the demands of new development without burdening current residents with the cost of new growth through real estate taxes.
The second-highest priority is reverting authority to localities over existing tax exemptions granted by the General Assembly before Jan. 1, 2003. The board wants to revoke the tax-exempt status from the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community, which was granted tax-exempt status by the legislature.
The county also wants additional funding for local transportation projects and supports changes to Smart Scale — Virginia’s data-driven prioritization method to fund road improvements.
Smart Scale scores proposed transportation projects by evaluating each project’s merits. But the method has generally been unsuccessful for Frederick County. Local officials have complained that it heavily favors projects in more urban areas. The board supports the restoration of state recordation tax revenues distributed to counties and cities for use in transportation purposes.
The board also supports 33rd District Del Dave LaRock’s efforts to expand the number of localities under state code that are able to assess additional commercial and industrial property tax for transportation.
Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs explained that broadband expansion was no longer on the list of priorities because the county recently entered into a regional broadband expansion partnership with All Points.
While most of the priorities are carried over from previous years, several new priorities were added to the list. They include:
Reopening the state’s adult mental health hospitals to new admissions.
Maintaining the current practice where all year-end funds appropriated to the school divisions by the locality revert to the locality, retaining discretion with the governing body to evaluate and approve the reallocation of year-end fund balances.
Opposing any legislation that limits or restricts local authority to regulate home-based businesses, including short-term rentals, regardless of whether services or goods are purchased through an online hosting platform.
Having the General Assembly provide funding for state-mandated positions.
Asking the state government to provide funding to offset the local costs associated with Medicaid expansion.
Supporting an increase in the average offender fee charged to participants in the local Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program program. The current fee is $400 and has not had an increase since 1986. The revenues for this program are derived from user fees.
Supporting increased funding for and expansion of pretrial services.
Supporting the authority of county governments to levy and collect revenue from local business taxes.
Opposing the imposition of a state fee on water, sewer, solid waste, or any service provided by a local government or authority.
Supporting legislation and policy requiring electric grid operators to continually share with localities where current and planned infrastructure to transmit and store energy exists that may feasibly accommodate the development of large-scale renewable energy facilities.
