WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 on Wednesday night to approve a $217.48 million operating budget for the school division.
The vote came three weeks after the supervisors were initially expected to vote on the matter, but they deadlocked at both their April 13 and April 27 meetings.
The approved scenario provides about $95.4 million in county dollars to Frederick County Public Schools, a roughly $2.5 million increase in local dollars from the current fiscal year but about $2.1 million less than the $4.6 million in additional funding requested by the division.
State and federal monies make up the difference between the $95.4 million in local funds and the $217.48 million total.
The supervisors also voted to remove about $2.15 million from the school division’s $9.44 million capital projects budget, which had previously been approved by the supervisors on April 13. This reduces the school capital budget to $7.29 million.
The $2.15 million taken from the school capital budget and the $2.1 million removed from the school operating budget request — a total of about $4.25 million — will now be added to a county transportation reserve.
Supervisors Doug McCarthy, Josh Ludwig, Shawn Graber and Blaine Dunn supported the budget scenario, while board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Bob Wells and Judith McCann-Slaughter opposed it. DeHaven, Wells and McCann-Slaughter had all previously supported fully funding the school division's operating budget request.
While the supervisors have approved funding levels, they will appropriate the money at a later meeting. Graber’s motion to approve the school budget indicated the money would be “appropriated by category with the exact categorical breakdown being determined in a subsequent vote.”
FCPS Superintendent David Sovine, School Finance Director Patty Camery, School Board Chairman Brandon Monk and School Board Vice Chairman Bradley Comstock were seated at the table with the supervisors during the meeting. They did not get a chance to speak, with the exception of Monk who only spoke when answering questions from the supervisors.
The decision by the supervisors to remove previously approved capital funds and not fully fund the school division’s operating request was met with anger by dozens of school supporters at the meeting, with some yelling “shame” at the supervisors. There also was frustration that the meeting — which lasted a little less than 12 minutes — didn't involve a conversation between the supervisors and school officials. Instead, much of the 12-minute session involved McCarthy and Graber having Monk confirm information he had previously told them.
According to McCarthy, Monk confirmed last week that school officials had earmarked $7.2 million of this year’s budget request to fund new HVAC units for the former Robert E. Aylor Middle School. The $7.2 million comes from federal ESSER III [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds.
The school division previously considered renovating the old middle school into a High School Academy to enhance Career and Technical Education opportunities and reduce overcrowding in its three high schools. However, the school division determined earlier this year that such renovations were not financially feasible, so the School Board plans to surplus the former school later this year.
Last week, McCarthy said the information he received from Monk means there is now at least $7.2 million in the school’s budget that is no longer needed because the School Board voted to cancel the Aylor project.
During Wednesday’s meeting, McCarthy had Monk confirm that he told him that four of the nine projects in the school division’s capital budget could be paid for using the freed-up federal funds. McCarthy said those four projects total $3,050,000. McCarthy made the case that if the school division used the approximately $3 million in ESSER III funds to finance capital projects, the school division would have $4 million in leftover federal funding.
“I also asked if ESSER funds could be used for things like giving bonus pay to teachers, administrators,” McCarthy said to Monk. “And again, you indicated that those funds could indeed be used for purposes such as giving COVID bonuses or bonuses to teachers and administrators, correct?”
Monk confirmed McCarthy’s statement.
McCarthy expressed frustration that the supervisors had not received documents stating that the school division had earmarked $7.2 million for the old Aylor school.
Sovine last week disputed accusations that the schools were not transparent about using one-time ESSER III funds for Aylor renovations. On numerous occasions since July, he said staff had reported to the School Board about the possibility of using $7.2 million in ESSER III funding for the renovations. In addition, he said that information was posted on the school division’s homepage for 30 days as part of the process of seeking public input.
However, on Wednesday night McCarthy said that while he believed the use of ESSER funds for Aylor had been discussed numerous times during school meetings, he said, “You all did not have those conversations directly with us.”
McCarthy also was critical of some school officials for saying that if the division’s requests were not fully funded, it would not have the money available to provide pay increases for special education teachers and instructional assistants. McCarthy believes the freed-up ESSER funds could help pay for some of that.
During last week’s School Board Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting, FCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration Vernon Bock recommended reallocating $7.2 million in ESSER III funds earmarked for the Aylor school project to replace the HVAC system at Armel Elementary School instead. Bock stated the HVAC replacement project and the current ESSER II dehumidification project at Armel would decrease the costs of the Armel renovation/addition project in the Capital Improvement Plan. McCarthy criticized school officials for planning to spend money on projects not part of the initial budget request.
“Now, I understand that the school administration may have other plans for that money,” McCarthy said. “But that’s not what was conveyed to the members of this board. That was the concern and the frustration that I raised at last week’s meeting. And the point was that had ESSER funds been used for those capital expenditures, that would have freed up $2.1 million of local funds — local funds that would have allowed the school board to choose whether to fully fund teacher salary increases, hiring and pay bumps, or choose to fund the capital projects on the CIP which were not part of the original budget request.”
He continued: “My point was that the school board held a meeting in which it stated it did not have money to give special ed teachers a pay increase or hire staff that had been in their budget, and then they blamed the Board of Supervisors for not providing the funding. My point was that the schools chose to spend ESSER funds on other projects, not in the original budget, that could have offset local dollars. That could have fully funded the operating budget. Could have fully funded the pay increases, the extra dollars for special education, et cetera.”
It remains to be seen how the removal of $4.25 million from the school division’s funding request ($2.1 million from the operating budget and $2.15 million from the capital budget) will impact its spending plan.
Steve Edwards, director of policy and communications for FCPS, told The Star after the meeting, “We won’t be in a position to offer a comment for a few days until we have a more clear understanding of the appropriation and the options our Board will have to consider regarding the budget. It’s likely we will have a finance committee meeting next week and a Board meeting as well.”
