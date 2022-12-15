After previously tabling votes on two financial appropriations to the school division totaling $1,289,694, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved the funding.
That included a $1,023,546 allocation that was approved by a 4-2 vote with supervisors Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) and Shawn Graber (Back Creek) dissenting. Supervisors Blaine Dunn (Red Bud), Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall), Robert Wells (Opequon), and Chairman Charles DeHaven supported the allocation. Vice Chairman Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro) was absent.
This money represents fiscal year 2022 unspent and unobligated school operating funds, which the school division requested to supplement its capital projects fund. Of the nine projects listed on the division's 2023 Capital Asset Plan, the most expensive is a $2.7 million roof replacement at Millbrook High School.
Both Graber and Ludwig repeated previously expressed concerns over the schools' financial transparency. Ludwig suggested that the school division produce a "change page" illustrating how it sometimes uses money on items for which the funding was not originally allotted.
"That would do a lot to improve relations between the boards and remove confusion," Ludwig said.
Graber said he does still not believe the budget is transparent.
"I have asked repeatedly since September to see numbers from the school administration and have repeatedly not been shown the level of information that I desire to see. I'm still asking where $524,000 in maintenance went for one item last year, and I've gotten no response," he said.
Ludwig noted that school officials assured him Millbrook's roof replacement would be completed regardless of whether supervisors appropriated funding that night.
"It just raises the question, if you look at the next items on the plan after the Millbrook roof, is that the most important use for the next million dollars the county has available, or should it be used elsewhere or just kept to the next budget cycle?" Ludwig asked.
While supporting the appropriation, Dunn noted that he wants to improve relations between the two elected bodies.
"We are going to be going through a budget process very soon, and we can address the budget issue then. I will support this, and we'll deal with budget issues as we go forward," he said.
The supervisors also unanimously approved a $266,148 appropriation. This funding carries forward unspent restricted grant funds from fiscal year 2022; $86,340 will be used to help fund the summer remediation program.
"I will support these funds because these are restricted funds, and we need to get these flowing. However, my support of this should not be construed as a rubber stamp of approval," Graber said.
