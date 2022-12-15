Appointments to Frederick County’s Economic Development Authority, Board of Equalization and Historic Resources Advisory Board were voted on Wednesday night by the Board of Supervisors.
William A. Orndoff, a member of the county’s planning commission, submitted an application for a four-year term on the Economic Development Authority, but the supervisors deadlocked 3-3 on the matter.
Three supervisors voted to approve Orndoff — Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall), Chairman Charles DeHaven and Robert Wells (Opequon). Blaine Dunn (Red Bud), Shawn Graber (Back Creek) and Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) voted against it.
Vice Chairman Douglas McCarthy was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
Graber then made a motion to table the matter for 30 days. That motion failed, with Wells, DeHaven, and McCann-Slaughter in opposition. Dunn, Graber and Ludwig voted to table.
The matter will come back before the supervisors in January. This will allow others to apply for the position, though Orndoff’s application will remain active, said Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs.
The vacancy on the EDA board remains open. Orndoff applied to replace Susan Brooks, who moved out of the county and resigned from the position.
“I would like to table this for 30 days. There are several individuals who are interested in serving in this role. I’d like to have the opportunity to discuss it a little further with them,” Graber said.
In other appointments, Bradley Comstock, vice-chair of the Frederick County School Board, will serve another three-year term on the county’s Board of Equalization.
However, one of the three-year terms on the Board of Equalization will remain open for at least the next month, after Graber made a motion to table the matter for 30 days. Meridee Powars applied to replace Robert Boden, who does not wish to serve another term. All six supervisors present at the meeting agreed to table the matter for 30 days.
Gary Crawford will serve another term on as the Back Creek District representative on the Historic Resources Advisory Board. David Sforza will fill a vacancy and serve a four-year term as the Red Bud District representative on the board.
