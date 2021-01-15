WINCHESTER — A unanimous vote by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night means roughly $121,500 will be spent to give $500 bonuses to county employees who are at high-risk of being exposed to COVID-19 on the job and who did not get a $500 bonus in December.
Last month, the board voted to appropriate a $500 one-time, state-funded bonus to nearly 200 employees in the county Sheriff’s Office and at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road. The measure was approved in accordance with a mandate by the state legislature that $500 bonuses be given to sworn sheriff’s office and jail employees funded by the state’s Compensation Board, which administers monies from the governor’s budget for all constitutional offices and regional jails. The bonuses were paid by Dec. 31, and the county was reimbursed by the state.
County Administrator Kris Tierney said last month’s bonus only benefited 186 employees — 55 from the Sheriff’s Office and 131 from the detention center — as they were the only positions partially funded by the Compensation Board. No other employees — including firefighters — received the bonus.
Frederick Sheriff Lenny Millholland said that decision created a situation where some of his deputies received a bonus while others did not.
On Wednesday, the board agreed to pay a one-time $500 bonus to all employees who were, as of Dec. 1, 2020, employed full-time by the county, or by the county’s constitutional officers, or by entities for which the county serves as fiscal agent, and whose positions are classified by the state as very high exposure risk or high exposure risk to COVID-19.
Tierney said the bonus approved Wednesday will benefit 80 employees in the Sheriff’s Office, seven at the detention center, 128 in the county’s Fire and Rescue Department and 27 in the county’s Department of Social Services.
“I am glad that they included fire and rescue and the jail essential employees,” Millholland said afterward. “These people do not get to take time to work from home. They have to be there 24 /7, 365. And handle their calls no matter the condition of the person they are responding to help.”
But Tierney said a few administrative or office positions at the Sheriff’s Office and a few positions at the jail, including four correctional officers, will not receive bonuses.
Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter made a motion to give a one-time $500 bonus to all full-time county employees — not just those deemed high risk. Only Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. supported her motion.
“I agree that all of our employees deserve the same respect and dignity for what they do,” Gainesboro Supervisor Doug McCarthy said. “This is all important work. But I disagree that everyone should be treated equally. We don’t pay everybody the same. Sheriff Millholland’s employees’ jobs tend to be inherently more dangerous than perhaps the treasurer’s employees jobs.”
McCarthy said it wouldn’t be appropriate to give all county employees a bonus when the taxpayers, dealing with an economic crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, would bear the brunt of the cost. Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber agreed, saying that giving employees with desk jobs a $500 bonus would be “a smack in the face” to the first responders putting themselves and their families at risk to COVID-19.
“I have a real difficult time thinking that I will give the same money to an employee that, for lack of better words, doesn’t get their hands dirty in a person’s vomit, spit and other things that really put them at high risk,” Graber said. “Our poor folks that wear a badge everyday, whether it be fire or EMS or law enforcement, every day run the risk of getting spat on or punched along with the other items that go on with their job.”
DeHaven disagreed. “It’s not right that we don’t treat all of our dedicated staff equally,” he said.
Millholland said he is glad that the board is giving a bonus to high risk employees who didn’t receive one last month. “If you look at the number of COVID positive, asymptomatic, or quarantined employees that Frederick County has had, you will see that those essential personnel lead the list of sick or COVID infections.”
But he wished the county “could’ve found a way to have taken it from the COVID relief money, like other jurisdictions did.”
“I got both sides of their concerns,” Millholland said. “Nobody wants to take taxpayer dollars for anything.”
