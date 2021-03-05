WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night agreed by consensus to advertise a 61-cent real estate tax rate and a 2% meals tax increase.
Although the tax rate is already 61 cents per $100 of assessed value, tax bills for county residents will likely be higher due to an average 8.5% increase in real estate values from a 2021 county tax reassessment.
Keeping the tax rate the same would generate an additional $5.5 million in revenue for the county, while raising the meals tax from 4% to 6% would generate an additional $2.6 million annually.
If approved, the meals tax hike wouldn’t take effect until October to give affected businesses time to prepare. Supervisors, however, could delay implementation even longer if they feel it’s necessary.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells, Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier and Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy all supported the proposed budget option that utilizes money from the real estate reassessment and meal tax increases.
But Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn would rather lower the real estate tax rate to keep tax bills down, especially for senior citizens on a fixed income.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber was not present at Wednesday’s meeting, but he previously objected to higher real estate taxes for county residents.
The funding scenario most supervisors backed would include $3.2 million for a 5% Cost of Living Adjustment salary increase for county employees, $5.2 million in additional funding for the school division and funding for two additional deputies for the Sheriff’s Office. The county still needs to eliminate approximately $3.27 million in requests made by various county departments for additional funding.
County departments have made $206.55 million in budget requests for the upcoming general operating fund. Eliminating $3.27 million would give the county a $203.28 million operating fund in fiscal 2022. The current operating fund is $197.32 million.
Prior to the board reaching a consensus, Treasurer William Orndoff urged the supervisors to provide all county employees a salary increase, noting an increase was planned last year but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Salary increases that were put on hold have not been revisited,” Orndoff said. “I would also like to point out that Frederick County has not closed during this pandemic like some other localities. We had jobs to do. Guess what. We did not revisit this subject as promised. It’s hard to explain as a department head elected official how you can add in excess of $12 million to fund balance and believe you have no obligation to revisit your commitments to county employees.”
While most supervisors ultimately supported a 5% salary increase, other funding scenarios that were considered either had only a 2.5% salary increase or no increase.
Orndoff said the county is growing and can’t risk losing employees to nearby localities that pay higher salaries. “The county cannot just be a training facility for other localities or our local businesses,” he said.
According to the county’s budget calendar, a public hearing on the reassessment is expected to take place at 7 p.m. March 10 in the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St. A public hearing on the proposed budget is slated for 7 p.m. March 24. Dates and times are subject to change.
Will the county provide raises to school staff and teachers at 5% or more since they are providing to county employees?
Thank you Mr. Orndorf for pointing this out again! Appreciate all you do!
Let’s be clear...they had 12 million...yes 12 million that they moved to Fund Balance...DURING A PANDEMIC of all times! Clearly shows where their priorities are...it’s certainly not making sure the county they live in and represent are taken care of!
For all of his complaining that ‘I have requested to meet with the School Board and they have not given me a meeting’, I can’t believe that Graber did not attend.
