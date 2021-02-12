WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday reviewed several budget scenarios and continued to debate whether to use revenue from the 2021 county tax reassessment as part of the fiscal 2022 spending plan.
The reassessment is expected to generate an additional $5.5 million in revenue. That means the county will collect an estimated $70,914,699 in real estate taxes in 2021, up 8.5% from $65,323,202 in 2020, but only if the property tax rate remains at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. With real estate values increasing an average 8.5% in the reassessment, county residents will pay a higher tax bill if their home’s value went up.
To avoid higher taxes, the county would need to lower the property tax rate to 56.7 cents per $100 of assessed value. But doing so means the county wouldn’t collect any additional revenue from the reassessment.
The supervisors also considered changing how they split revenue with the school division. Traditionally, the schools have gotten 57% and the county 43%. Several supervisors want to do away with the 57/43 split and instead look at each year on a case-by-case basis.
In the upcoming fiscal year the county expects to have an additional $3.7 million in local tax revenue not affiliated with the reassessment, but budget requests exceed revenue projections. The current general operating fund budget is $197.32 million.
County Administrator Kris Tierney and County Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler presented four budget scenarios for the supervisors to consider:
Two scenarios — Scenario A and Scenario B — include no additional money from the reassessment. Scenario A does not split the projected $3.7 million in non-reassessment revenue with the school division, while Scenario B has a 57/43 split.
Scenario A includes $1.6 million to give county employees a 2.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) salary increase, but not enough to fund any new positions. The schools would get no additional funding beyond the amount received in the current fiscal year. And $4.5 million in budget requests from various county departments would need to be cut.
In Scenario B, county employees would not get a COLA increase, but the schools would get an additional $2.109 million. No new positions could be funded. And $6.6 million in budget requests would need to be cut.
The other two scenarios — Scenario C and Scenario D — incorporate additional revenue from the reassessment.
In Scenario C, county employees get a 5% COLA increase, and money would be available for four firefighter positions and six sheriff’s office positions. Budget requests totaling $1.5 million would need to be cut. The schools would receive no additional revenue.
In Scenario D, the additional revenue would be split 57/43 with the school division. County employees would get a 2.5% COLA, but no new positions would be funded, and $4.2 million in budget requests would need to be cut. The schools would get an additional $5.244 million.
Tierney said Scenario C is the most flexible, but added that not giving the school division any additional revenue is unrealistic. He said Scenario D is the most feasible, but it would be limiting for the county, as no new positions could be funded.
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells and Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said they would like to consider utilizing the revenue from the reassessment. McCarthy likes the idea of doing away with the 57/43 split with the schools. “We shouldn’t just arbitrarily create a split when we may have other priorities,” McCarthy said.
Wells said funding new positions is in important. “I know the sheriff’s department has been pushed aside,” he said.
Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said they prefer not using revenue from the reassessment, as they don’t want county residents to have higher tax bills. “There is considerable money that can be pulled from the schools,” Graber said.
Instead of higher real estate taxes, Dunn suggested increasing the county’s meals tax, which is currently 4%.
The supervisors floated the idea of raising it to 6%. According to Tierney, a percent of the meals tax is equivalent to roughly $1.3 million.
Dunn argued that eating out is a choice, plus the meals tax pulls in revenue from people outside the area, while real estate taxes aren’t an option for county property owners.
The supervisors did not reach consensus on which scenario to choose. They will discuss the budget again on Feb. 24.
We need to revamp the school system in Frederick County and start by replacing the bureaucrats that "run" it. Top one to replace is David Sovine. We can save $200,000 wasted dollars that way. He won't even produce a detailed budget per direct Supervisor request. He thinks he works for himself, not us. We can't have a good school system without accountability. We have little now. That must change.
