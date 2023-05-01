Although Frederick County’s budget for fiscal year 2024 was adopted in late March, some members of the Board of Supervisors continue to clash over details of the spending plan.
They have sounded off mainly over this since the 4-3 vote: the $239,544,613 budget pulls $6.7 million from the county’s capital projects reserve to fund operating expenses.
The capital reserve fund, which currently has $36 million, is slated to decrease to $20.1 million, including other expenditures.
Supervisors Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) and Shawn Graber (Back Creek), who voted against the budget, maintain that “draining” the capital reserve fund portends eventual tax rate increases. Heather Lockridge (Gainesboro) also voted against it. The three sought to delay the vote.
The recently approved budget is based on a revenue neutral rate that will keep real estate tax bills the same in the wake of higher property value assessments.
At last Wednesday’s board meeting, Vice Chair Blaine Dunn (Red Bud) took issue with statements made by Ludwig at recent meetings. He also said Graber supported using capital reserve funds in March for operating expenses, only to slam the move as the supervisors were about to adopt the budget.
Dunn did agree the county will need to address the costs associated with its population growth in the next few years, as well as the decision to use the capital reserve funds.
“Contrary to what has been said by Mr. Ludwig at the Planning Commission last week, the county did not fund all department requests,” Dunn said, noting that requests were reduced by about $8 million.
But the $104,677,110 operating request from Frederick County Public Schools — an increase of approximately $9 million in county tax dollars from the current fiscal year — was fully funded.
Dunn, who has called the budget “solid,” said Graber and other supervisors did not float any major ideas to save the county money during work sessions.
“Supervisor Graber thought we could save about 1% on restricting police car use, which may or may not cause resignations among sheriff’s deputies, but other than that, no one had any specific ideas about how to reduce the current FY 2024 budget,” Dunn said. “Last week, he talked about limit the bleed. That’s inconsistent with his statements last month.”
Graber has said law enforcement officials who live outside the county are able to use their police cruisers to commute to work, deteriorating the vehicles more quickly. A proposal to save dollars by restricting this usage was not integrated into the budget, though it was often raised by Graber in budget work sessions.
“I’d like to set the record straight for my constituents regarding this budget. What you have are four supervisors who have chosen more of a tax-and-spend approach than a fiscal responsibility approach,” Graber said in response to Dunn. “While I did say in March that we could fund all of our needs out of the capital, it did not include all the wants on the want list.”
But at a budget hearing on March 22, Graber did appear to suggest the supervisors could fund “all the wants, all the needs” through the capital reserve fund and not raise taxes, as Dunn alluded to.
“Just so everyone is clear, there is over $30 million in the county’s funds that are undesignated (a reference to the capital reserve fund). We can fully fund this year’s budget — all of the wants, all of the needs — and not raise your taxes one penny,” Graber said at the March 22 public hearing on the proposed budget.
Ludwig made similar comments at the meeting. At that time, the current 61-cent real estate tax rate, which would have raised tax bills by an average of around 20%, was being advertised.
Last week, Ludwig reiterated that he has advocated for a 51-cent rate from the outset and has been fiscally conservative. He said Dunn voted earlier this year “to keep the tax raise on the table” by making the deciding vote when the panel moved to advertise a 61-cent rate.
According to state code, supervisors must advertise a tax rate proposal each year, and while the panel can approve a rate lower than what is advertised, it cannot go above it.
“I just want to assure my constituents that we decided on a scenario that spends too much of the capital reserve. If we are going to offer tax breaks and reduce income, we have to be responsible and make spending cuts as well,” Ludwig said about the adopted budget.
According to Ludwig, Dunn emailed other supervisors asking them to support a motion to increase the salary of supervisors. The Star could not immediately verify that emails have been sent, but Dunn has raised the prospect of bumping up supervisor salaries at past work sessions.
Currently, the panel’s chairman is paid an annual salary of $10,800, the vice chair $10,200 and the remaining five supervisors $5,000 each.
“In the week leading up to the final vote, we received a number of emails from Supervisor Dunn asking us to support a motion to more than double supervisor salaries. Especially needing to control spending I don’t think that would have been the right move at all,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig said he believes the supervisors can work on the budget in the coming years so taxes aren’t raised for county residents.
In other business, the supervisors tabled the county’s 2023-2028 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) until its May 10 meeting. Ludwig and Graber expressed concerns about some of the estimated costs associated with the projects, namely a renovation project at Sherando High School. The CIP is a long-term plan to help guide future spending based on high-priority projects, but a project’s inclusion does not mean it will move forward.
