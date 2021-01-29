WINCHESTER — Frederick County residents will likely pay higher taxes later this year if the Board of Supervisors doesn't lower the tax rate.
During a budget work session on Wednesday, Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher said the 2021 county tax reassessment is expected to generate an additional $5.5 million in revenue. That means an estimated $70,914,699 will be collected from real estate taxes in 2021, up 8.5% from $65,323,202 in 2020.
The additional revenue will be raised only if the county keeps its property tax rate at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value in the upcoming fiscal year. With an average 8.5% increase in real estates values, county residents would pay a higher tax bill if the assessed value of their home increased during the most recent reassessment.
To avoid a tax increase, the rate would need to be lowered to 56.7 cents per $100 of assessed value. Doing so would mean no additional revenue from the reassessment.
County Administrator Kris Tierney said this year will be challenging in terms of funding all important departmental requests. Although the county expects to have an additional $3.7 million in local tax revenue (not affiliated with the reassessment), the requests exceed revenue projections.
Last year, a 5-cent real estate tax increase was considered to generate an additional $5.5 million, but the supervisors decided against it due to the devastating economic impact of COVID-19. As a result, the board did not give employee pay increases.
Tierney said the county should prioritize a 3% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for employees, which would require about $1.9 million. He said the county has low entry-level salaries and that it is “starting to fall behind the region.” He fears that without a pay increase, the county will start losing valuable employees to other jurisdictions.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said he would like to be “revenue neutral” and reduce the real estate tax rate to offset the impact of the reassessment on county residents. He also said he wants to cut school spending and the personal property tax. He said if school funding is cut, the savings could be used to give county employees a 3% COLA increase.
“I do not like to see the 8.5% proposed real estate increase with the reassessments,” Graber said. “It’s hard on the folks who have lived here a long time”
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy said he would like to use the money from the reassessment as a way to generate revenue without having a real estate tax increase. He said keeping the tax rate at 61 cents and utilizing the revenue from the reassessment is simply the county keeping up with inflation and allowing the economy “to take its natural course.”
"The dollar is not based on fixed value,” McCarthy said. “It’s a shame, but that’s the world we live in. As inflation increases, the dollar becomes less valuable.”
Thatcher said of the 47,000 properties assessed in Frederick County, only 149 property owners objected to their reassessment.
Board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells agreed with McCarthy that the county should use the reassessment revenue.
“We have been very, very conservative for 10 to 15 years fiscally,” DeHaven said. “We are behind pretty drastically almost everywhere. And our greatest asset are our folks that are responding everyday — our rescue folks, our teachers, administrators. When we can’t compete at all with close localities, we are going to lose those folks.”
For the current fiscal year, the county's general operating fund is $197,322,321. Tierney said that for the upcoming fiscal year, there is $9.8 million more in capital requests than the current general fund budget would allow. These requests include 37 sheriff's office patrol vehicles, public safety improvements, the development of Old Charlestown Road park and design work for an indoor aquatics center.
Even if the county uses the money gained from the reassessment, not all of the capital requests would be funded. There also are requests to fund 23 new county positions — including nine for the sheriff's office and nine for fire and rescue.
The county has not yet received a budget from Frederick County Public Schools. Traditionally, the county has split its revenue, with the school division getting 57% and the county 43%. Graber and Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn said they want to do away with the arbitrary 57/43 split and instead look at each year on a case-by-case basis.
County Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler was directed to draft different funding scenarios to let the supervisors know what the county could fund if it uses the revenue from the reassessment or if it lowers the real estate tax rate to offset the impact on taxpayers. She will also provide different funding scenarios based on if the county uses the traditional 57/43 split or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.