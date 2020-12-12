WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night declined to add the new state holiday of Juneteenth — which celebrates the end of slavery — to its list of county holidays.
Juneteenth commemorates the events of June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas, bringing news that the Civil War had ended and that the Emancipation Proclamation had declared all enslaved people free nearly two and a half years earlier. Currently, 47 states and the District of Columbia honor Juneteenth as a holiday or day of recognition.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly designated Juneteenth as an official state holiday “to commemorate the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, the last of the former Confederate States of America to abolish slavery, and to recognize the significant roles and many contributions of African Americans to the Commonwealth and the nation.”
Northam declared June 19 a paid holiday for state employees, saying the holiday commemorates “the strength and resolve of Black and African Americans throughout our history and serves as an opportunity to celebrate the rich and numerous contributions of Black and African Americans.” His proclamation was made during a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice in the United States that was sparked by the killing of George Floyd by police officers on May 25.
The Frederick County Human Resources Committee had recommended that the Juneteenth holiday be recognized and that it be referred to as Emancipation Day in Frederick County, with county employees getting holiday pay. The county’s human resources policy regarding holidays says that the county shall observe federal and state holidays and other such holidays as may be prescribed by the Board of Supervisors. However, Frederick County Supervisor David Stegmaier wants the county to move away from automatically agreeing to follow the federal and state holidays.
“It just seems based on how estranged the state and federal government are as we continue to have our own values and priorities, that I would ask that we take an opportunity to revisit that particular policy to see if we might be able to make it something that we have more of a say in,” Stegmaier said during the board’s Nov. 12 meeting.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn, who is chair of the Human Resources Committee, made a motion Wednesday night to approve adding the holiday on the committee’s behalf, although he said that he did not personally support it. The motion died when no other supervisors decided to second it.
Dunn told The Star on Thursday he objected to Juneteenth because he considered it a Texas holiday specifically dealing with the emancipation of slaves in Texas — not all slaves nationwide. He said he feared that if Juneteenth were recognized in the county, high school students may believe that June 19 was the day all slaves in America were freed.
He said if the county were to celebrate the emancipation of slaves, it should observe the anniversary of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude. He said he had previously messaged Northam in June saying the state should observe emancipation either on Dec. 6, the date the 13th Amendment was ratified, or on Dec. 18, the date the 13th Amendment was proclaimed.
Michael Faison, who recently won an election to become the Winchester NAACP’s next president, said the board’s decision to not recognize Juneteenth will be added “to the growing list of concerns and matters pertaining to the Board of Supervisors.”
“This is a major issue with the [Board of Supervisors] and not talking with the communities they represent about critical matters such as these,” Faison said.
Faison said another matter that he wants to look into is the lack of diversity within the county’s committees.
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarhty said there was concern about adding an additional holiday because the county already has “quite a few holidays.”
“We have sort of unique holidays here,” McCarthy said. “Our employees get off for Apple Blossom, where a lot of localities don’t have those types of days off. So even though it’s on the state’s holiday calendar, we already have additional holidays. So adding one more holiday, is that the right thing to do right now?”
While McCarthy said he didn’t object to recognizing emancipation in June, he said “Juneteenth in and of itself doesn’t necessarily resonate with the citizens of Virginia. It’s a Texas holiday. So my recommendation was that we call it Emancipation Day. That’s something I feel everybody in this country can celebrate. We all recognize what it is and we can all identify with it.”
McCarthy said the supervisors did not have discussions with Frederick County’s Black community or the local NAACP before Wednesday night. He said he suspects a discussion about the county observing emancipation will likely return next year. He said if the county does decide to add an additional holiday to celebrate the abolition of slavery, the board may consider cutting out an existing holiday that doesn’t resonate as much with the county residents. He also said the board will likely consult with the local Black community for further input.
Current holidays observed by the county are: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Apple Blossom Friday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Election Day, Veterans Day, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (noon closing), Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Neither Clarke County nor the City of Winchester have made plans to observe Juneteenth in 2021, although Handley High School has moved its graduation ceremony to Friday night, June 18 because the new state holiday falls on a Saturday.
