WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-2 Wednesday night to appropriate 25% of the school division’s requested facilities, operation/maintenance and technology funds, but delayed voting on the remainder of the funding until a later date.
The vote took place during a special meeting at the County Administration Building.
Earlier this year the supervisors decided to appropriate school funding by category. Frederick County Public Schools’ total operating budget for fiscal 2023 is $217.48 million.
On June 8, the supervisors voted 5-2 to appropriate $155.7 million for instruction, $9.55 million for administration, attendance and health, $12.38 million for pupil transportation, $8,000 for school food services and $786,496 for fund transfers.
But they did not appropriate the division’s requested $18.16 million for operation/maintenance, $9.2 million for facilities or $11.66 million for technology because supervisors J.Douglas McCarthy, Josh Ludwig, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber said the budget breakdown for these categories was substantially different from what school officials proposed earlier. In March, when the school division was seeking $219.58 million, $28.11 million was sought for operation/maintenance, $1.53 million for facilities and $10.61 million for technology.
So the supervisors delayed voting on appropriating funds for those categories until their questions were answered about the differences.
On Wednesday night, the supervisors revisited the matter.
Dunn said he heard from School Board Chairman Brandon Monk that several school salaries and positions would not be funded if the supervisors don’t appropriate funds for the three categories by July 1. Dunn said he was “empathetic” to the situation, but he still believes the supervisors have not received adequate information on why the categories changed so much since March.
Dunn suggested funding the “first quarter” of each of the categories and hold off on funding the rest until the supervisors feel they have received sufficient information. He contended that by providing a quarter of the funding, the school division could pay salaries and continue operations as needed.
Dunn insisted he’s “not micromanaging” but “just looking to see what the numbers are before we go forward.”
Graber expressed a similar sentiment and said Monk told him earlier that he hadn’t seen the new budget numbers for the facilities, operation/maintenance and technology categories prior to them being sent to the supervisors earlier this month.
“I have also asked, as supervisor Dunn has, to see the numbers broken down so that we can see a line item of why there was such significant changes,” Graber said. “And I, just like supervisor Dunn, am still waiting to see those numbers.”
While Graber said he is “very sympathetic” to school employees and doesn’t want them to not receive a paycheck, he added, “On the same note, it is not this board that has caused a delay in getting us the numbers to be able to see where those monies are going. That has been a systematic delay caused by David Sovine and the school administration.”
McCarthy shared similar frustrations, saying, “What we don’t know is what was in the original category, because we’ve never seen that breakdown.”
But he supported appropriating the rest of the school operating budget because said he thought school officials had addressed why the numbers had changed.
McCarthy said school officials had informed the supervisors that some funding in the original budget was incorrectly categorized.
“I understand that. I could forgive an accounting error on category issue,” McCarthy said.
While McCarthy still wants to pursue getting more budget information from the school division, he believed the best course of action for FY23 was to appropriate the money.
“At this point, I don’t know that delaying this appropriation later is going to behoove us at all because, at the last meeting, our request was an explanation of what the differences is in the two categories from March to May and I think we got that answer,” McCarthy said. “So I share the sentiment that we deserve more information than what we’ve been given, but I don’t know that we’re ever going to get that with this particular school board or this particular school administration. So I don’t know that it behooves us to continue to beat a dead horse at this point with regard to more detail.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said he agreed “completely.”
“My biggest concern is that a lot of that ESSER [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] money covers construction and we have some major construction projects in progress,” DeHaven said. “Anything that delays orders of product or anything else, given the supply chain issues that are going on, just makes it that much worse.”
Supervisors DeHaven, McCarthy and Judith McCann-Slaughter voted to appropriate the rest of the school division’s operating fund, while Dunn, Graber and Ludwig opposed it. Supervisor Bob Wells was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
To break the tie and at least provide the school division enough money to function, McCarthy made a motion to fund 25% of each of the requested categories. His motion stated the supervisors would revisit the matter no later than July 31 to address appropriating the rest of the money. The board’s next scheduled regular meeting is July 13.
McCarthy, Dunn, Ludwig and Graber voted to appropriate 25% of the categories, while DeHaven and McCann-Slaughter opposed. The vote gives the school division approximately $4.54 million for Operation/Maintenance, $2.3 million for facilities and $2.92 million for technology.
Steve Edwards, FCPS’s director of policy and communications, issued the following statement to The Star on Thursday:
“We have been informed that the Board of Supervisors voted last night to appropriate 25% of the requested funds in each of the three categories — Operations and Maintenance, Facilities, and Technology. During the School Board’s Joint Personnel and Finance Committee Meeting on Tuesday, Mrs. Camery reviewed the variances in question and the fact that they were tied only to federal coronavirus funds (ESSER and GEER), not any local funding. The school division will have to closely monitor all spending in those areas to ensure we do not exceed the 25% appropriation while funding open purchase orders and paying the 188 FCPS employees whose positions are funded through those categories. It is critical we do not spend anything beyond what has been appropriated because doing so would constitute malfeasance per the Code of Virginia.”
